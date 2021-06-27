Amruta Khanvilkar Recounts Her 'first Audition' And It Was For A Mosquito Repellent Ad

Starting off a career in acting in the oddest and peculiar way is not uncommon in the film industry. Well Done Baby actress Amruta Khanvilkar is no stranger to that notion as the actress relayed her 'first audition' for an acting role. Read more to know about Amruta's strange audition and if she got the role.

Amruta Khanvilkar's first audition

Sitting for a heart-to-heart with Bollywood Hungama, the actress talked about her 'firsts' in acting and personal life. After being asked about her first audition, the actress humorously recalled her experience revealing that she auditioned for a 'mosquito repellent' ad on television. She revealed that all she was asked to do was nod her head in affirmation with no dialogues to her role.

Laughing about the memory, the actress admitted that she simply nodded for the audition and got selected for the appearance in the ad. Talking about her part in the ad, she admitted to only nod her head in the ad. However, the actress revealed that the ad was broadcasted on a local channel.

Amruta Khanvilkar's latest movies and projects

The 36-year-old actress rose to prominence after appearing in Ishq Bector's music video titled 'Aye Hip Hopper'. The actress gained popularity in the Marathi film industry appearing in several dancing videos as well as movies like Saade MaadeTeen, Gaiir, Doghat Tisra Ata Sagle Visara, and Fakta Ladh Mhana. The actress was also seen in several Bollywood films such as Mumbai Salsa, Phillum City, Phoonk 2, Satyameva Jayate, and Malang.

Apart from her appearance in movies, the actress appeared in several Hindi and Marathi television shows such as India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj, Dance Maharashtra Dance 1, Comedy Nights Bachao, and Sur Nava Dhyas Nava. Amruta participated in the seventh season of Nach Baliye which she won with her husband. She was last seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

More on Amruta Khanvilkar's videos and photos

Enjoying a following of over a million followers, the actress shares glimpses of her personal life on social media. Recently, she commemorated International Yoga day by sharing a monochrome picture of her executed Yoga pose. she also shared several videos of her training and practicing yoga.

