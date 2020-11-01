Amruta Khanvilkar Shares 'tips To Mindfulness' With 'mindful Workout & 21-day Chart'

Actor Amruta Khanvilkar has been quite active on social media, sharing some tips and thoughts with her fans. In the recent past, she shared some Instagram highlights featuring tips for mindfulness. Amruta Khanvilkar added three stories to Instagram highlights titled 'Mindfulness'. Take a look at Amruta Khanvilkar's Instagram posts.

Amruta's tips for mindfulness

Image Credits - Amruta Khanvilkar's Instagram Highlights

In this highlight, Amruta Khanvilkar shared a list of workouts to do to keep your mind calm and achieve mindfulness. The image has a checklist of workouts. Amruta checked some exercises she did and complimented herself saying, "Hmmmm not bad". Amongst the workout list, the actor completed the following tasks: Workout, Do yoga, Walk outside the house, Power nap, Do some stretching, Prepare a healthy meal or snack, Do meditations, Listen to music, Unplug and talk to someone and Pray.

Also Read | Amruta Khanvilkar shares best part about being an actor, says patience is key

Image Credits - Amruta Khanvilkar's Instagram Highlights

In the second story, Amruta Khanvilkar shared a 21-day plan to achieve any goal. This chart projects down 21 tasks for 21 days that help to attract goals. The chart claims to give one sharpened focus and enhances one's ability to manifest whatever they want. It is called, "The Law Of Attraction".

Also Read | Amruta Khanvilkar’s Instagram proves she is 'plant mommy', take a look

Image Credits - Amruta Khanvilkar's Instagram Highlights

The third story shared by Amruta talks about listening to your emotions. This image lists down nine human emotions and explains what they represent and shows human life. This chart explains the origin of these emotions in humans. The actor urged her fans to think and dig deep about their emotions. Amruta Khanvilkar said, "So next time you feel any of these think about where it's coming from Dig deep". The chart includes the following nine emotions-bitterness, resentment, discomfort, anger, disappointment, guilt, shame, sadness.

Also Read | Did you know Amruta Khanvilkar was on 'Eka Peksha Ek' before gaining mainstream popularity

On the work front, Amruta Khanvilkar was last seen in Disha Patani's film Malang, alongside Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. She also gained positive reviews for her Marathi film Choricha Mamla. The movie was directed by Priyadarshan. For her next, she has bagged two films, Pondicherry and Well Done Baby.

Also Read | Amruta Khanvilkar reveals she is fluent in 5 different languages

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.