Amruta Subhash Wins Fans Over By Singing A Devotional Song On 'Ganesh Chaturthi'

Theatre and Bollywood actor Amruta Subhash is known for her pivotal roles in several movies. Along with acting, the actor has now aced singing too. She sang a wonderful melody on social media on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi for her fans. Amruta Subhash sang the Ganesh Vandana for her favourite Lord Ganesha. Check out the video below:

Amruta Subhash sings Ganesh Vandana for her fans

Amruta Subhash was dressed in a simple Kurti, and she tied her hair in a ponytail. The actor acessorised the look with a pair of earrings and completed her traditional look with a Maharashtrian nose pin. The actor posted a video where she sings the devotional song.

Along with the video, Amruta Subhash shared that the Marathi folk song is from a program which is very close to her heart. The song is from the show Shevanticha Ban and is sung by Chandrakant Kale, Madhura Purandare and Prachi Duble. The devotional folk song is dedicated to Bal Ganesh. The music for the song was given by Anand Modak. The actor ended the short note by giving out blessings to all her followers, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Source: Amruta Subhash Instagram

Amruta Subhash's video on Instagram impressed her fans a lot. Many of her fans appreciated her unique concept of posting folk songs on her account. One of her fans commented and appreciated her singing talent, while one of her fans loved how she wore the traditional nose pin.

Amruta Subhash's videos

Amruta Subhash loves singing and often shares video on her Instagram account, singing various songs. She sang patriotic songs on the occasion of Independence day and has also sung various songs on freedom. Amruta Subhash also lent her voice for a song in her latest Netflix release Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai.

Amruta Subhash predominantly works in the Marathi film industry and has also worked in the Hindi film industry. She was seen in the film Gully Boy and received several accolades for her performance in the film. The actor was also seen in a pivotal role in Anurag Kashyap’s Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, a fiction film inspired by true events.

