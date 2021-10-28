Amul Dedicates Latest Topical To 'Thalaiva' Rajinikanth’s Dadasaheb Phalke Award Win

Rajinikanth, the senior actor, has won a slew of important prizes, and there aren't many left now. At the 67th National Film Awards, the actor's contribution to Indian film was recognised as he received the renowned Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Messages of congratulations began pouring in from all over the country shortly after he received it.

One such appreciation includes a tribute by Amul, the dairy behemoth known for its satirical perspective on current events, who congratulated Rajini in their own special way.

The dairy company illustrated the Amul Girl handing out the medal and the scroll to the veteran in the latest Amul topicals, which featured the Kaala actor receiving the prized honour. "Another crown in Rajinikanth's Darbar!" Amul wrote, referring to his 2020 flick. "Adored by the masses," the company added, referring to the actor's everlasting pan-India popularity.

Rajinikanth was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the National Film Award ceremony in Delhi on Monday. As he approached the stage to accept the award, Rajnikanth was greeted with a standing ovation. He dedicated the honours to his mentor, late film director K Balachander, as well as technicians, fans, and Raj Bahadur, a "friend, driver, and transport colleague" who pushed him to pursue a career in film. On the microblogging site, Twitter, the veteran actor also sent a special message thanking political leaders, government officials, friends, and fans for their love and support.

Rajinikanth met with President and PM after receiving Phalke Award

On Wednesday, the 70-year-old actor met with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The Robot star moved to Twitter to share three photos from his meeting, saying he was "thrilled" to "meet and greet" Kovind and Modi. Latha Rajinikanth, his wife, had accompanied him.

Rajinikanth made his acting debut in Apoorva Raagangal, a Tamil drama released in 1975. The actor had a little part in the film. However, the actor has ruled the silver screens and people's hearts for five decades thanks to his superb acting chops and connection with the public. He has a total of 160 films in his repertoire.

Son-in-law of Rajnikanth Dhanush had also won the award for Best Actor for his outstanding performance in Asuran. He shared the award with Manoj Bajpayee, a Bollywood actor who won it for Bhonsle. Kangana Ranaut won the Best Actress award for her roles in Manikarnika (2019) and Panga (2020). The awards were presented to the recipients by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

Image: Amul_India@Twitter