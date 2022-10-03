Aishwarya Rai and Vikram's period drama Ponniyin Selvan opened up to an overwhelming response from the audiences and has minted impressive numbers at the Box Office. The Mani Ratnam directorial chronicles the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the South who became the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I in the 10th century.

The film recently got a shoutout from Amul, who celebrated Mani Ratnam's work with a fun topical. The graphic featured the ensemble cast's animated versions relishing bread-butter, with Amul's witty caption grabbing netizens' attention.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Amul dropped the topical wherein animated versions of Vikram, Aishwarya, Trisha and Karthi can be seen munching on bread and butter. The graphic was inscribed with the words, "Get your Mani’s worth," while also calling the film a "masterpiece," In the caption, they wrote, "Epic film, by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan released!” Take a look.

Reacting to their post, fans dropped comments like, "Epic slogan," "Lovely and brilliant," and "The movie is simply amazing, BTW Nice art Amul," among other things.

Ponniyin Selvan comes as a two-part franchise directed and co-written by Mani Ratnam. Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram and many more make up the ensemble cast. The film's soundtrack has been composed by AR Rahman, while Ravi Varman handled the cinematography. The film has been released in five languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Talking about the film, Vikram told PTI, "When you see 'Ponniyin Selvan', don't think that this is a Tamil film. It is an Indian film. It is part of our culture... I was there for the dubbing of my character for all the languages, and we made sure that the movie sounds authentic in Kannada or Hindi."

