Amul Pays Tribute To Late Kannada Star Puneeth Rajkumar; 'Yuvarathnaa For Millions'

The sudden and unexpected demise of popular Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar on October 29 left a gaping hole in the film industry. Fondly called Power Star by his fans, several notable personalities from the industry paid tribute to the late actor via social media as the fans remembered his contribution to the Kannada film industry over the years. Adding to the list is now, the dairy company Amul, who are known for their topicals based on current affairs of the country.

Amul dedicates a topical for Puneeth Rajkumar

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Amul unveiled the topical dedicated for the Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar. The actor, who is known for performance in movies like Veera Kannadiga, Arasu, Milana, Raajakumara was paid a tribute in the illustrated artwork of the diary company. The monochrome artwork highlighted the late actor's memorable roles from various movies.

The topical was titled 'Yuvarathnaa for millions' with 'Puneeth Rajkumar 1975-2021' written at the bottom. The post was uploaded with the caption, ''#Amul Topical: Tribute to superstar Kannada actor...''

The comment section was filled with emotional fans paying their tribute to the late actor. The space was spammed with heart emojis as netizens remembered Puneeth's contribution to the cinema. On the other hand, many fans were quick to laud Amul's efforts to pay him a tribute as one fan wrote, ''Thank you Amul for paying this high tribute to our pride! 🙏🏼'' while another wrote, ''Thanks amul for playing this high tribute to our pride''

More on Puneeth Rajkumar

According to a report from ANI, the actor was admitted to Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital after complaining of chest pain. Dr Ranganath Nayak reportedly updated on his situation stating that his condition was bad when he was brought to the hospital. Shortly after, he suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed his last on October 29.

Several notable personalities came forward to send a heartfelt tribute to the late actor as recently, actor Kichcha Sudeep wrote, ''These three days I should say, our beloved Chief Minister and the Govt did a splendid job with the arrangements. Every bit arranged with such dignity and discipline. A class apart.''

Image: Instagram/PuneethRajkumarOfficial