Anand Deverakonda Celebrates Baby Success With Fans, Team Releases New Song

Baby, starring Vijay Deverakonda’s brother Anand Deverakonda, has emerged as a box office success with more than Rs 60 crore being minted domestically. To celebrate the feat, makers of the Telugu film organised a function recently, where they also showcased unreleased footage. Baby, directed by Sai Rajesh, co-features Viraj Ashwin and Vaishnavi Chaitanya.

3 things you need to know:

Baby was released on July 14.

It competed with Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1.

The film is said to be made with a budget of Rs 10 crore.

Event held to celebrate Baby's 25 day theatre-run

On Sunday, August 6, the team attached to Baby organised an event at the Sandhya 70MM theatre, Vizag. The occasion was to celebrate 25 days of the film's theatrical premiere. The main cast for the movie - Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin - attended the event as well.

Entire students of the Avanthi College Vizag grooves to "O Rendu Prema Meghaalila" with team #BabyTheMovie during the BLOCKBUSTER Success tour. 💥🎼#CultBlockbusterBaby pic.twitter.com/ucmr2GCQX2 — Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) August 5, 2023

Deverakonda also reposted glimpses from the evening on X, formerly known as Twitter. In one repost, several attendees could be seen singing along to the song O Rendu Prema Meghaalila, while in another, the team launched a new song of the film, surprising the fans present. Additional scenes from the unlikely hit were also shown at the event.

Baby’s performance at the box office

Baby, which was made on a meagre budget of Rs 10 crore, managed to gross more than Rs 70 crore globally. On its opening day, the movie opened with Rs 4.05 crore. The number grew to Rs 4.75 crore on Saturday and reached the peak point on Sunday with Rs 6.05 crore. Until its tenth day at the box office, Baby touched the Rs 6 crore mark. It then continued to bring in modest amount, paving the way for its box office success.