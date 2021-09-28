Anand Deverakonda Starrer 'Pushpaka Vimanam' To Witness Theatrical Release On THIS Date

Telugu actor Anand Deverakonda is set to entertain his fans with Pushpaka Vimanam, which is set to witness a theatrical release this year. Directed by newcomer Damodara, the film is being bankrolled by Vijay Deverakonda’s King of the Hill Productions and Tanga Productions. The film's release, which stars Anand as a school teacher, got pushed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and will finally hit theatres on November 12.

Earlier, Vijay Deverakonda unveiled the first look of his brother's film in March this year, "congratulation the 'younger boy', hoping he continues to 'find talent' and pick 'interesting stuff'," he had written. The movie's wedding song called, Kalyanam, was unveiled by actor Samantha Akkineni in June 2021. Anand Deverakonda has become a household name after his 2019 period drama Dorasani as well as Middle-Class Melodies, which was released last year.

Pushpaka Vimanam to release on November 12

Taking to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, September 28, Anand revealed his movie's release date and wrote, "Fasten your seatbelts because it is going to be a rollercoaster bride! #PushpakaVimanamOnNov12 in a theatre near you #PushpakaVimanam". The news was also coupled with a photo showcasing his character announce the theatrical release. Take a look.

According to reports, Anand will be seen helming the role of a government school teacher with actors Sunil and Naresh essaying pivotal roles. Geeth Saini and Saanve Megghana are the leading ladies of this romantic drama. Produced by his father Govardhan Rao Deverakonda, and Pradeep Errabelli, the movie's music is composed by Ram Miriyala.

The film's first look poster was unveiled by Anand's brother and superstar Vijay Deverakonda in March this year. He tweeted, "Presenting the first look of #PushpakaVimanam! Younger boy continues to find talent and pick interesting stuff.. very happy to be associated with this film as Presenter! A dark comedy, some thrills and lots of laughs coming your way!" In another tweet, he wrote, "Congratulations to the entire team, you have now officially taken off."

Anand Deverakonda marked his acting career with KVR Mahendra's directorial Dorasani, which was released in July 2019. His second appearance was alongside Varsha Bollamma in the 2020 romance flick Middle-Class Melodies, which was directed by Vinod Anantoju.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @Pushpaka Vimanam)