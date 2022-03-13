Anand Mahindra 'excited' For Nag Ashwin's Upcoming 'Project K'; Calls It A 'blockbuster'

Ace director Nag Ashwin is currently filming for his much-awaited science-fiction film titled Project K, which will feature Deepika Padukone alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. The director had earlier urged Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra to help the crew in building futuristic vehicles and recently also visited Mahindra Research Valley. He shared some glimpses from his visit and thanked Anand Mahindra, who responded by mentioning he was 'excited' about the upcoming movie and called it a 'blockbuster'. The upcoming film will mark Deepika Padukone's Telugu debut and will also mark the first collaboration between Prabhas and Nag Ashwin.

Anand Mahindra excited about Nag Ashwin's film Project K

Nag Ashwin earlier took to his Twitter account to share a few glimpses from his time at Mahindra Research Valley and hailed its 'beautiful campus'. He thanked Anand Mahindra for his help and promised him that the upcoming Project K, would be an exciting one. He wrote, "What a beautiful campus, where nature meets cutting edge tech...a fruitful start to our journey with @Velu_Mahindra and team..thank you so much @anandmahindra sir. This promises to be v exciting." Anand Mahindra then replied to the popular director and admitted he was as excited as him about the upcoming release. He wrote, "Well @nagashwin7 I have to admit you have got me as excited now about this blockbuster sci-fi film you’re creating. I have a hunch you’re going to beat Hollywood hollow…"

What a beautiful campus, where nature meets cutting edge tech...a fruitful start to our journey with @Velu_Mahindra and team..thank you so much @anandmahindra sir. This promises to be v exciting.🙏 #mahindraresearchvalley #projectk pic.twitter.com/FH7kJ8VP53 — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) March 13, 2022

Well @nagashwin7 I have to admit you have got me as excited now about this blockbuster sci fi film you’re creating. I have a hunch you’re going to beat Hollywood hollow… https://t.co/XiqyaEBIDr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 13, 2022

Nag Ashwin had earlier urged the Mahindra chairman to help him and the Project K team 'engineer the future.' He mentioned that the team was building vehicles that were 'unique' and 'beyond the tech of today.' He also mentioned that if the film is a success, it will be the 'pride of the nation'. He wrote, "Dear @anandmahindra sir...we are making an Indian sci-fi film with Mr Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika called #ProjectK A few vehicles we are building for this world are unique & beyond the tech of today...if this film does wat it is supposed to, it will be the pride of our nation. I admire you a lot sir..v have a talented, fully Indian team of engineers and designers..but the scale of the project is such that we could use a hand..such a film has never been attempted before...it would be an honor if you can help us engineer the future... #ProjectK"

Dear @anandmahindra sir...we are making an Indian sci-fi film with Mr.Bachan, Prabhas and Deepika called #ProjectK A few vehicles we are building for this world are unique & beyond the tech of today...if this film does wat it is supposed to, it will be the pride of our nation. — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) March 4, 2022

I admire you a lot sir..v have a talented, fully Indian team of engineers and designers..but the scale of the project is such that we could use a hand..such a film has never been attempted before...it would be an honor if you can help us engineer the future... #ProjectK — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) March 4, 2022

It was soon after this post that Anand Mahindra responded as he mentioned he could not refuse the opportunity. He assured him that he would have the Chief of Global Product Development of the company help him. He wrote, "How could we refuse an opportunity to help you envision the future of mobility @nagashwin7? Our Chief of Global Product Development @Velu_Mahindra will, I’m sure, happily throw his weight behind you. Velu developed the @xuv700 & already has his feet in the future,"

How could we refuse an opportunity to help you envision the future of mobility @nagashwin7 ? Our Chief of Global Product Development @Velu_Mahindra will, I’m sure, happily throw his weight behind you. Velu developed the @xuv700 & already has his feet in the future! https://t.co/4DDuOULWZD — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 4, 2022

Image: Facebook/@Nag Ashwin, PTI