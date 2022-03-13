Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra 'excited' For Nag Ashwin's Upcoming 'Project K'; Calls It A 'blockbuster'

Nag Ashwin is currently filming his much-awaited science-fiction film 'Project K', which will star Deepika Padukone alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas

Anand Mahindra

Ace director Nag Ashwin is currently filming for his much-awaited science-fiction film titled Project K, which will feature Deepika Padukone alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. The director had earlier urged Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra to help the crew in building futuristic vehicles and recently also visited Mahindra Research Valley. He shared some glimpses from his visit and thanked Anand Mahindra, who responded by mentioning he was 'excited' about the upcoming movie and called it a 'blockbuster'. The upcoming film will mark Deepika Padukone's Telugu debut and will also mark the first collaboration between Prabhas and Nag Ashwin.

Anand Mahindra excited about Nag Ashwin's film Project K

Nag Ashwin earlier took to his Twitter account to share a few glimpses from his time at Mahindra Research Valley and hailed its 'beautiful campus'. He thanked Anand Mahindra for his help and promised him that the upcoming Project K, would be an exciting one. He wrote, "What a beautiful campus, where nature meets cutting edge tech...a fruitful start to our journey with @Velu_Mahindra and team..thank you so much @anandmahindra sir. This promises to be v exciting." Anand Mahindra then replied to the popular director and admitted he was as excited as him about the upcoming release. He wrote, "Well @nagashwin7 I have to admit you have got me as excited now about this blockbuster sci-fi film you’re creating. I have a hunch you’re going to beat Hollywood hollow…"

Nag Ashwin had earlier urged the Mahindra chairman to help him and the Project K team 'engineer the future.' He mentioned that the team was building vehicles that were 'unique' and 'beyond the tech of today.' He also mentioned that if the film is a success, it will be the 'pride of the nation'. He wrote, "Dear @anandmahindra  sir...we are making an Indian sci-fi film with Mr  Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika called #ProjectK A few vehicles we are building for this world are unique & beyond the tech of today...if this film does wat it is supposed to, it will be the pride of our nation. I admire you a lot sir..v have a talented, fully Indian team of engineers and designers..but the scale of the project is such that we could use a hand..such a film has never been attempted before...it would be an honor if you can help us engineer the future... #ProjectK"

It was soon after this post that Anand Mahindra responded as he mentioned he could not refuse the opportunity. He assured him that he would have the Chief of Global Product Development of the company help him. He wrote, "How could we refuse an opportunity to help you envision the future of mobility @nagashwin7? Our Chief of Global Product Development @Velu_Mahindra will, I’m sure, happily throw his weight behind you. Velu developed the @xuv700 & already has his feet in the future,"

