Anasuya Bharadwaj Stuns In Green Outfit; Says 'Grow Through What You Go Through"

South Indian actor Anasuya Bharadwaj has taken to Instagram to share her picture in a stunning green outfit with a pinch of motivation in her caption. The actor has dressed up for a TV show and provided a glimpse of her outfit. She even gave a sneak peek of the show.

Anasuya Bharadwaj's Instagram Photo

Anasuya took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself in a green mini dress. She paired it up with brown wedges and bright pink jewellery. She added a motivational caption to it that read, "Grow through what you go through." Check it out.

Also Read: Sai Pallavi Can't Believe Mahesh Babu Has Flawless Skin; Says She 'zooms In' His Pics

Fans have flooded her picture with heart and fire emoticons. Some even complimented her dress and others praised her for being bold. Some users commented, "Looking beautiful", and other users commented, "Nice dress."

Anasuya also shared other pictures from the photoshoot. In the latest post, she shared a video of her dancing to 'Chamka Chamka' on the stage. It appears to be from the set of her new show. Have a look:

Also Read: Nayanthara’s New Look From Her Latest Movie 'Netrikann' Leave Fans Awestruck

Also Read: Anasuya to star in Ravi Teja's much-awaited movie 'Khiladi': Reports

Anasuya Bharadwaj's movies

Anasuya's career began as an anchor and then elevated to Telugu and Tamil film industry. She entered the industry from Soggade Chinni Nayana, where she was featured in a small role opposite Akkineni Nagarjuna. Later on, she made a debut with Kshanam, where she portrayed a negative role. She won SIIMA Award for Best Supporting Actress (Telugu) for the same and was nominated for Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award (Telugu).

In recent times, there were speculations that she will play the role of yesteryear actress Silk Smitha. She, later on, clarified that she has no plans of playing the part. She took to her Twitter to share the news, she said “I am NOT playing #SilkSmita garu in any biopic. Thank you.”

I am NOT playing #SilkSmita garu in any biopic. Thank you. ðŸ™‚ — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) December 9, 2020

Anasuya is currently shooting for untitled Tamil film. She has few Telugu movies such as Chiranjeevi’s Acharya and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. She will also be seen in Krishna Vamsi’s Ranga Marthanda and Ravi Teja’s Khiladi. She shared a glimpse of her look from the shoot of her upcoming Tamil movie. It is the monochrome mirror picture of her, where she is dressed up and is wearing nose rings and bangles. She captioned the picture as, "Living through another good story."

Also Read: Anasuya Bharadwaj to be cast as Silk Smitha in upcoming biopic? Picture sparks rumours

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.