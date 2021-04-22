Anasuya Bhardwaj Begins Shooting For Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa', Says 'Good Days Ahead'

Actor Anasuya Bharadwaj has been roped in to play a crucial role in Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie Pushpa. Anasuya took to Instagram to share a photo and announce her first day at the sets of the movie. This will be Anasuya’s second film with the director Sukumar. Previously, she played a crucial role in Sukumar’s Rangasthalam.

Anasuya Bhardwaj took to Instagram to share a photo from the sets of Pushpa in which she shared a photo of the movie's clapboard. In the caption, she wrote, "#GoodDaysAhead #HappyToBeBackAgain #Gratitude @aryasukku @alluarjunonline @mythriofficial Let’s get ‘em all again ". Take a look at her post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Anasuya’s post. Several users were excited to hear this news while several others congratulated her. Some users wished her good luck with the movie. Check out some of the reactions to Anasuya’s post below.

Pushpa is an upcoming Telugu action-thriller directed by Sukumar. The film features actors like Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj , Dhananjay, Sunil,Harish Uthaman , Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bhardwaj. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music of the movie whereas Miroslaw Kuba Brozek did the cinematography of the movie. Karthika Srinivas helmed the editing department of the movie. The film is scheduled to release on August 13, 2021.

Pushpa revolves around the smuggling of red sandalwood which is a rare, protected species of timber that has medicinal properties. It focuses on the lives involved in the illegal trade. The film will be released in several languages like Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu.

Anasuya on the work front

Anasuya made her acting debut with Naaga in 2003. She then appeared in several popular movies like Soggade Chinni Nayana, Kshanam, and Winner. She also won a SIIMA Award for her performance in Kshanam. In 2018, she appeared in movies like Gayathri and Rangasthalam for which she received positive feedback from the audience. In 2019, she starred in movies like Yatra, Kathanam, and F2-Fun and Frustration. Anasuya is currently working on several projects like Acharya, Khiladi, Bheeshma Parvam, Ranga Marthanda, and Thank You Brother.

Anasuya has also hosted several television shows like Jabardasth, Bindass, and Modern Mahalakshmi. She also worked as a jury for some reality shows like Drama Juniors and Local Gangs. She is currently hosting shows like Prati Roju Pandage and Thalla Pellama.

