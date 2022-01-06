'Anbarivu' Release Date And Time: How To Watch Tamil Action Movie On OTT Platform?

Hip Hop Tamizha Adhi starrer upcoming family entertainer Anbarivu is all set to release on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The highly anticipated venture was originally scheduled to get a theatrical release, however, in the light of the rising COVID-19 cases across the globe, the makers decide to take the digital route to present their movie. With the release date inching closer, fans are curious to know the release time of the movie on Disney+Hotstar.

Anbarivu release date

Starring Hip Hop Tamizha Adhi, Anbarivu is all set to release on January 7 on Disney+Hotstar. The same was confirmed via the official YouTube channel of the OTT platform. The audience with a subscription to Disney+Hotstar will be able to watch the movie from 12 AM IST onwards. The film will reportedly be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages on the OTT platform.

More on Anbarivu

Helmed by debutant director Aswin Ram, Anbarivu also features actors like Napolean, Vidharth, Kashmira, Sangitha Krish, Saikumar, Urvashi, and Dheena in significant roles. The movie revolves around twins who grew up in two different worlds and are later compelled to switch sides. Bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films and TG Thyagarajan, Lahari Music is responsible for the movie's music score.

The official channel of Disney+Hostar described the movie by writing, ''What happens when two worlds meet? Separated twins, Anbu and Arivu have been brought up in two worlds, one which is filled with blood stain and revenge and the other is filled with Wisdom and Peace. Anbu and Arivu are forced to switch from their worlds. Will they be able to survive the challenges of their new worlds ?''

With the release date inching closer, Hip Hop Tamizha ramped up the promotions of the movie via social media to fuel the fans' anticipation. The makers have dropped three tracks from the movie ahead of the release. An early review of the movie on Twitter described the film as. ''#Anbarivu - A pakka fun filled family entertainer with strong emotions. @dir_Aswin make a perfect debut @hiphoptamizha - Suits perfectly as Madurai paiyen - double dhamaka... Pakka commercial padam ENTERTAINING''.

