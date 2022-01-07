Anbarivu starring Adhi-more popularly known as ‘Hiphop Tamizha’ is all set for OTT release on Disney+Hotstar on Friday, January 7, 2022. The Tamil language action-drama film by Ashwin Ram in his first directorial venture has all the gears in place for a packed entertainer. Hiphop Tamizha who is seeing his second OTT release in under six months after Sivakumarin Sabadham due to the COVID pandemic has outdone himself in terms of quality acting and choosing the right script to elevate his on-screen presence.

Anbarivu hits the ground running right from the beginning, there’s a solid cast that includes Nepoleon as Muniyandi, Adhi’s grandfather and the all-powerful patriarch of the family in the film, Kashmira and Shivani play his love interests, Sai Kumar and Asha Sharath as his doting yet estranged parents and the inimitable Vidharth who takes on the mantle as a conventional yet enjoyable villain.

What is Anbarivu about?

A young man switches places with his twin brother to reunite his estranged family who have been caught in the grips of a local politician who feeds off from the violence and enmity engrained in the hearts and minds of locals.

Although the plot is predictable and the premise is not uncommon, the ploys employed by the protagonist to take down the scheming villain is well worth the watch. What starts as an action drama quickly changes line and the debut director ends up giving us a rural family drama, one that doesn’t make you squint your nose.

The film begins with the antagonist Pasupathi (Vidharth) digging his claws deep in his negative role, one that he clearly seems to have enjoyed playing. Pasupathi narrates the story of how he managed to separate his friend Prakasam (Saikumar) from his wife Lakshmi (Asha Sharath) and the Muniyandi (Nepoleon) family. The revered Muniyandi character who is both a big shot and hot-headed village head is portrayed as a casteist and ill-mannered individual who also contradictorily has a heart of gold and works tirelessly for the village. Pasupathi uses this to poison the naïve minds of the Muniyandi faily and make a name for himself. The film then follows a series of events that come to suggest that his Prakasam is separated from his wife and is shown escaping the angry clutches of a mob. He then subsequently takes away one of their two children and moves abroad.

Anbu and Arivu are twin babies born to Lakshmi and Prakasam who are now not only estranged but also don't see each other for over 25 years. Anbu stays with his mother Lakshmi and grandfather Muniyandi in Madurai, growing up as a short-tempered, rugged man. Arivu lives with his father Prakasam in Canada, as a level-headed and well-educated youth who after acquiring a new lease on life has turned out to be a leading entrepreneur himself. Certain events following Arivu's 25th birthday leads him to decide to stitch his family together which broke apart because of Pasupathi.

Although the story feels juvenile at first, it is the performances that show conviction and steal the show. After a series of twists and turns, whether the family sees the error in their way whether is Muniyandi a changed man and are Anbu and Arivu finally allowed to reunite forms the crux of the story.

Anbarivu verdict:

With a fresher screenplay and a shorter running time, perhaps it could have been crisper. Even though the music fails to strike a chord like Hiphop Tamizha's other films, there are elements that definitely make this a sweet family watch. Madhesh Manickam's visuals give the film a rich, flavourful look to justify the power-packed entertainer that it is.

Where to watch Anbarivu?

Anbarivu is all set for release today on Disney+Hotstar. The news was confirmed via the official YouTube channel of the OTT platform and the movie’s numerous posters and trailers. Fans with subscription to Disney+Hotstar will be able to watch the movie from 12AM IST onwards. The film is reportedly available for viewing in multiple languages, namely- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on the OTT platform.

More about Anbarivu

Anbarivu, helmed by debutant director Ashwin Ram also features actors like Nepolean, Vidharth, Kashmira, Sangitha Krish, Saikumar, Urvashi, and Dheena in significant roles. The film is bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films and TG Thyagarajan, Lahari Music has bought the rights for the movie's music and score composed by Hiphop Tamizha himself.