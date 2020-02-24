'Andhadhun's' Telegu Remake Launched In Hyderabad, To Go On Floors In June

Andhadun is often considered as one of Ayushmann Khurrana’s finest films in Bollywood till date by fans. Also starring Tabu and Radhika Apte in the leading roles, Andhadhun chronicles the story of a blind pianist, who witnesses a series of mysterious events and gets involved in a crime he knows nothing about.

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, Andhadun marks Ayushmann Khurrana’s first 100-crore movie which also earned him a national award in the Best Actor category. Released in 2018, Andhadhun also stars Chhaya Kadam, Rashami Agdekar, and Zakir Hussain in prominent roles. Recently, it was reported that the much-acclaimed film is set to get a Telegu remake.

Andhadun's Telegu remake launched in Hyderabad today

As reported by a leading news agency, the Ayushmann-Khurrana starrer, Andhadhun is set to be remade in Telegu. Actor Nithiin, who is known for his films like Bheeshma and Magic Love, will be stepping into the shoes of Ayushmann Khurrana, as the actor has been roped in to play the lead character in the remake. Helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the team of the movie will start shooting for the film in June 2020. The untitled project will be produced by Nithiin’s father, Sudhakar Reddy and his sister Nikitha Reddy under their home banner Sresht Movies.

#AndhaDhun #Telugu remake launched in #Hyderabad today... #Nithiin will reprise the role #AyushmannKhurrana had portrayed in #Hindi version... Not titled yet... Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi... Produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy... Filming begins June 2020. pic.twitter.com/yyiSIXiJMR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2020

In an interview with a leading daily, actor Nithiin remarked that making a remake of Andhadhun was a risky project, as the original film has been seen by masses on the OTT platform and television. Adding to the same, Nithiin revealed that the team of the remake film is under pressure, as they want to do justice to the original movie and not spoil the Telugu version.

(Promo image source: Taran Adarsh Twitter)

