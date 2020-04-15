'Andhadhun' Telugu Remake To Star Ramya Krishna In Tabu's Role? Details Inside

The hit film Andhadhun is going to be remade in Telugu film by actor Nithiin. He will be seen in the leading role in the yet-untitled remake. This film will be directed Merlapaka Gandhi. It eas reported that Nithiin’s home banner Shrest Movies, which is managed by his father, brought the rights for ₹3.5 crores. It was also reported that Tabu was approached for her role in the remake but recent reports suggest that a different actor will be replacing her to play the role played by Tabu in Andhadhun. Read here to know more.

Actor Ramya Krishnan approached for playing Tabu's role from Andhadhun

It was reported that actor Ramya Krishnan, who was last seen in the semi-autobiographical web series Queen, where she played the role of J.Jayalalithaa, was offered Tabu's role. It was reported that Tabu was first offered the role but due to her high quoted remuneration, the makers looked for another option. After this, they approached Ramya Krishnan with the offer. It is reported that Ramya is interested in the role but she has yet to give an official nod and sign the dotted line. The film is still in its pre-production stage as the makers are still looking for the complete cast and crew. Other things about the film have also to be revealed. It is reported that the film will go on floor in some months.

Actor Nithiin was last seen in Telugu romantic comedy Bheeshma. In this film, he was seen alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film Bheeshma also marked the return of veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag to the Telugu industry after 27 years. It was reported that Anant Nag was convinced by the director to play the role. In the film, Anant Nag played a bachelor who is into organic farming and the film deals with the issue of food adulteration.

