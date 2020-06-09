Andhra Pradesh Allows Tollywood To Resume Movie Shootings From July 15

A day after Telangana gave a green signal to Tollywood to begin film shootings, Andhra Pradesh government too has followed suit. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given a go-ahead to resume shootings from July 15 in the state.

A delegation from the Telugu film industry including Megastar Chiranjeevi, Akkineni Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, Dil Raju, Vijay Chander, Damodara Prasad, C Kalyan, PVP, and D Suresh Babu, flew down in a special flight from Hyderabad to Vijayawada on Tuesday to meet Jagan at his official residence in Tadepalli on Tuesday.

Extending support to the Telugu film industry, the chief minister assured that the Andhra government will provide lands in the Visakhapatnam region for carrying out their activities. Jagan told the delegation to set up studios and other production facilities in Visakhapatnam and that the state government will extend all possible support to them.

READ | Andhra Pradesh: TDP Files 'chargesheet' Against YSRCP Govt Over Alleged Corruption

The delegation thanked the Andhra Pradesh chief minister for providing single window permission for shootings and also presented their views for the development of the Telugu film industry in the state.

“Chief Minister assured to provide lands in Vizag for the film industry and for setting up of studios and other production facilities. The government also agreed to provide land for housing plots for celebrities who wish to settle in Vizag", said information and public relations minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Perni Nani).

READ | Thala Ajith's 'Valimai' Shoot To Be Postponed Amid Increasing Coronavirus Cases

Addressing the media after the meeting, Megastar Chiranjeevi said that Jagan has agreed to allow shootings in the state from July 15 and responded positively over the issues related to Tollywood.

Chiranjeevi mentioned that Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested the delegation to coordinate with minister Perni Nani and frame guidelines for carrying out film shootings by following social distancing norms. He added that Jagan assured the delegation of looking into the decision made by his father and former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy of alloting 300 acres of land in Visakhapatnam for Tollywood.

"The land will be useful for the construction of studios and setting up outdoor units," Chiranjeevi said.

This decision of Andhra Pradesh comes a day after Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao allowed Tollywood to resume film as well as TV shootings in the state. Permission was also accorded to post-production works which will resume with limited staff on the sets.

READ | Swwapnil Joshi's 'Samantar 2' To Begin Shooting From July Following All Safety Rules

READ | Green Signal For Tollywood, TV Industry To Resume Shooting In Telangana

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.