Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM Reddy & Other Leaders Mourn Veteran Actor Krishna's Demise

Amaravati, Nov 15 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and a host of others including Tamil top actor Rajinikanth on Tuesday mourned the death of 'superstar' Krishna. Condoling the death of the veteran Telugu star, the Governor said Krishna acted in several films that created social awareness on different issues.

"As an actor, producer, director and film studio owner, Krishna's services to the Telugu film industry will be memorable. He left an indelible mark in people's hearts through his display of varied roles in over 350 films," the Governor said in a statement .

Jagan Mohan Reddy offered condolences to Krishna's son, actor Mahesh Babu and other members of the bereaved family.

"The Andhra James Bond had a large following in his long innings in Tollywood.The actor has immortalized the role of (revolutionary freedom fighter) Alluri Sitarama Raju in the film and had many blockbusters in his illustrious career," the Chief Minister said in his tribute to the departed actor.

Telugu Desam chief Chandrababu Naidu said a magnificent era in Telugu films has come to an end with the demise of Krishna.

"He was a gentleman, producers' hero and a superstar. Krishna himself was a daring producer who pioneered technology in Telugu films," Naidu said.

Jana Sena chief K Pawan Kalyan and Political Affairs Committee Chairman Nadendla Manohar also expressed grievance over Krishna's demise and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Besides as an actor, Krishna also left a mark in public service as a member of Parliament, Kalyan said.

Actor-MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, in his condolence message, noted that Krishna was the pioneer in introducing cowboy and secret agent characters in Telugu movies.

Condoling the death of the veteran actor, Rajinikanth said in a tweet, "The demise of Krishna garu is a great loss to the Telugu film industry…working with him in 3 films are memories I will always cherish. My heartfelt condolences to his family… may his soul rest in peace @urstrulyMahesh." Top producer Anil Sunkara recalled that the superstar was behind his foray into movies. "He gave a new meaning to stardom by being so down-to-earth and humane. Be it a cowboy, James Bond, farmer, revolutionary…Krishna adorned each role with ease and versatility," Sunkara said and offered condolences to Mahesh Babu.

BJP state general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy also condoled the demise of Krishna.

The veteran actor Krishna died early on Tuesday at a Hyderabad-based private super-specialty hospital where he was undergoing treatment following a cardiac arrest. PTI DBV SS SS

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @BISWABHUSANHC/ INSTAGRAM/ @URSTRULYMAHESH/ PTI)