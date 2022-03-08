Andhra Pradesh Govt Revises Movie Ticket Rate Policy: Here's All You Need To Know

After several delays, the Andhra Pradesh government has finally put an end to the ongoing controversy over movie ticket rates in the state. The Tollywood film industry suffered major financial damage owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid this, the movie ticket prices in municipal areas and villages were fixed extremely low at Rs 5, 10 and 15. Now, on Monday, March 7, the Andhra Pradesh government has revised their movie tickets policy. Here's everything that you need to know about it.

Andhra Pradesh revises movie ticket rates

In the official order, the fixed movie ticket rate in municipal areas and villages saw an increase by 3-4 folds. The fixed prices mentioned above have now become Rs 20, 40 in non-AC multiplexes. Whereas the prices of AC theatres can now be Rs 50 and Rs 70.

In municipal corporation cities, the previous fixed rates of Rs 75, 100, 150 have now been revised to Rs 125 and Rs 250. A special theatre category to allow collection of Rs 100 and Rs 125 has also been created by the AP government. The cinema houses in rural areas have also been allowed to charge Rs 100, 250 from the previous rate at Rs 30, 50, 80.

What is the AP movie ticket controversy?

After COVID-19 hit India, many AP theatre owners were forced to shut down their multiplexes after facing tremendous loss due to the fixed movie ticket rates. Prominent film industry including Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Kortala Siva and SS Rajamouli met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy last month to press the need for revision of the ticket prices in the state.

After the meeting, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu took to their Twitter handles and expressed gratitude to CM Reddy. In his tweet, Chiranjeevi added that there would hopefully be 'good news soon' regarding the issue.

Thank you hon'ble CM Sri @ysjagan garu for considering the requests of our Telugu Film Industry and assuring us the best to make Telugu cinema flourish. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 10, 2022

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Chiranjeevi, who is also a former Minister of Culture & Tourism of India, wrote, "Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Shri YS Jagan, who understands all the problems facing the Telugu film industry from all angles, not only discusses the issues in a cordial atmosphere with full understanding, but also responds positively to the future of the Telugu film industry, assuring that the industry will be in all respects. Another thanks on behalf of each other. I hope to get the good news from the industry officials soon."

On Monday, March 7, the star once again thanked the AP Chief Minister for revising the movie ticket rate policy. Take a look at it below:

Image: Unsplash