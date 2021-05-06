Andrea Jeremiah Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says, 'this Too Shall Pass'

Andrea Jeremiah, who was last seen in the Tamil movie Master, is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. She announced the same on her latest Instagram post with a long heartfelt caption, also shared a video of herself singing and playing the piano. Let's take a look.

Andrea Jeremiah tests COVID-19 positive

Andrea Jeremiah's latest Instagram post shows the actor singing the song If At All The World Were Mine'. The video is over 3 minutes long. Andrea also posted a message of hope for her fans and also announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19, a week ago. She is currently under home quarantine. Andrea expressed her gratitude towards her family and friends who reached out to her. The Master movie actor also mentioned that she had taken a break from social media as she was sick and also because she didn't know "what to post in a time like this". The actor ended the caption with "This too shall pass".

Fans of the actor praised her singing skills and also dropped strings of heart emoji and also heart-eyed emojis. They also posted comments like "Soothing", "wow superb you are rocking stay strong stay safe take care" to lend their support for Andrea. Take a look at some of the comments left by her fans and followers below.

A look at Andreah Jeremiah's movies

Andrea Jeremiah is a singer-actor from the South Indian film industry. She debuted in 2007 with the Tamil language film Pachaikili Muthucharam directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. She made her Malayalam debut in 2013 with the film Annayum Rasoolum and in the same year, Andrea debuted in the Telugu film industry with the movie Tadakha. She has also voiced Black Widow in the Tamil dubbed version of the Avengers: Endgame.

Andrea has famous songs like Vada Vada Nanban, Casanova, Saadhi Madham, Dhaadikkaarra, and Rainbow Thirayil to name a few. She has also dubbed for films like Nanban, and Thanga Magan. The actor was last seen alongside Vijay in Master and will be next seen in the films like Aranamai 3, Pisasu 2, Vattam, Kaa, etc.

