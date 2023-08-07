Angadi Theru Actress Sindhu Dies After Prolonged Battle With Breast Cancer

Kollywood actress Sindu has reportedly died after a prolonged battle with breast cancer. The actress was 44-years-old at the time of her passing. Reportedly, the actress breathed her last at her home where she was getting her treatment done. It is being said that she could not be admitted to a hospital due to financial troubles. Her colleagues in the film industry mourned her death on social media.

2 things you need to know:

The actress reportedly died in the wee hours of Monday.

She was part of several notable films in Kollywood including Vasanthabalan's Angadi Theru.

Sindhu’s struggle with breast cancer

Sindhu had previously shared a video back in 2020 on social media, where she’d revealed her diagnosis of breast cancer. She had urged her followers to extend financial support so she could deal with the condition. After the deterioration of her condition, she was given treatment at a private hospital in Kilipakkam, Chennai. As per a report, Sindhu's last video was heartwrenching as she requested mercy killing unable to bear the pain of the advanced stage of cancer.

Kottachi mourns his co-star's passing

Fellow actor Kottachi shared the news of the actress’ death. He shared a picture of her with the caption, “Today early morning. At 2.15 am movie actress Angadi street Sindhu lit the nature. May her soul rest in peace.” See the post below.

(Tamil actress Sindhu lost her long battle with cancer on Monday, August 7 | Image: Twitter)

Sindhu started acting as a child artist, as per reports. She is said to have endured poverty, which made acting in films tough for her. She got married at 14, which led to a troubled wedding life. It is also reported that she had to struggle alone to raise her child. Sindhu has been seen in films such as Angadi Theru, Nadodigal, Naan Mahaan Ala, Thenavattu and Karuppusamy Kuthagaitharar.