'Angamaly Diaries' Actor Sarath Chandran Found Dead; Co-star Antony Varghese Mourns Demise

Malayalam actor Sarath Chandran, known for his roles in 'Angamaly Diaries', 'Koode', and 'CIA: Comrade in America' among others passed away at the age of 37.

Malayalam actor Sarath Chandran, known for his roles in Angamaly Diaries, Koode, and CIA: Comrade in America among others passed away at the age of 37. The details about his cause of death are yet unknown. Sarath is survived by his father, his wife Leela, and his brother Shyam Chandran. Antony Varghese, who starred with Sarath in Angamaly Diaries, took to social media to condole the actor's demise. 

Angamaly Diaries actor Sarath Chandran passes away at 37

Hailing from Kerala, Sarath Chandran made his debut in the entertainment industry with Aneesya. He earlier used to work in an IT firm, while also being a dubbing artist in films. Lijo Jose Pellissery’s 2017 action drama Angamaly Diaries was a turning point for Sarath, who shot to fame with his stint alongside  Antony Varghese, Anna Rajan, Kichu Tellus, Ullas Jose Chemban, Vineeth Vishwam, Bitto Davis, Tito Wilson and more. 

Angamaly Diaries revolved around Vincent Pepem, who aims to be a powerful leader of a righteous gang that will rule the town of Angamaly. The film, which featured about 86 debutant actors, was also remade in Telugu as Falaknuma Das.  

Condoling Sarath's demise, Antony took to Facebook and posted a collage of the young actor's pictures. In the caption, he mentioned, “RIP Brother…. 😭 #Sarath.”

Some other notable projects by Sarath include Anjali Menon's Koode, Dulquer Salmaan-led CIA: Comrade in America, the comedy flick Oru Thathvika Avalokanam as well as Tovino Thomas' Oru Mexican Aparatha.

