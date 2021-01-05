Anil Panachooran Early Life, Career And More About The Late Lyricist

Anil Panachooran was born P.U Anilkumar on November 20, 1965 in Kayamkulam, a district in Alapuzha, Kerala. While he had studied to become a lawyer, graduating from Kerala Law Academy College, he developed his passion for writing lyrics during his college years and eventually started working as a lyricist for composers for many small films in the ’90s. He is well known for his lyrics in the songs 'Chora Veena Mannil Ninnu' from Lal Jose's Arabic Story and 'Barbaram Balane' from M Mohanan's story Parayum Pol.

Panachooran's career as a Lyricist in Malayalam film industry

Even though he was a lawyer by profession, Panachooran began his career in the Malayalam film industry with the 2005 film 'Makalkku', which was directed by Jayaraj with music composed by Ramesh Narayan. His songs predominantly feature romantic themes. Some of his noteworthy lyrics include Chora Veena Mannil Ninnum from the 2007 Malayalam film 'Arabikkatha' by Lal Jose where he acted as one of the singers and 'Vyathyasthanamoru Barbaram Balane' from the 2007 film 'Kadha Parayumbol' by M. Mohanan which was sung by Pradeep Palluruthy.

He eventually penned lyrics for films of Mohanlal, Dileep and Indrajeeth. In 2009, he wrote lyrics for Daddy Cool, which was one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Later, he penned lyrics for the successful film 'Cocktail', for the song 'Neeyam Thanalinu' for composer Ratheesh Vegha. In 2011, he wrote lyrics for composer Jassie Gill for Mohanlal's film 'China Town'. Besides penning hit songs, he was also well known for his poetry collections in Malayalam literature. His poetry collection includes 'Akshethriyude Atmageetham' and "Valayi Veena Kilkal" among others.

Anil Panachooran's death and condolences

On Sunday, January 3, Panachooran died after he suffered a cardiac arrest while he was also being treated for COVID-19. He was 55. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala sent their condolences for the late Anil Panachooran. The chief minister said that Panachooran’s songs like ‘Chora Veena Mannil’ from the film ‘Arabikkatha’ and ‘Vyathyasthanam Oru Barbaram Balane’ from ‘Katha Parayum' will be etched in the memory of Keralites and added that his untimely death was a 'huge loss' to the film and cultural sector. Ramesh Chennithala stated that Anil Panachooran penned many songs of high literary standards as a talented lyricist. He remarked that Anil's songs, including ‘Chora Veena Mannil' were popular among the people. Chennithala added that India has lost a talented poet and lyricist in the new generation. Panachooran penned the lyrics for a song of the upcoming film 'Within Seconds (2021)' prior to his death. National Film Award-winning actor Prithviraj Sukumaran consoled his death in a tweet while Minister for Co-operation and Kerala State Tourism, Kadakampalli Surendran also condoled his untimely demise.

I am shocked to hear the news of the demise of beloved poet and lyricist Anil Panachooran.

My deepest condolences to the family, friends & all those who loved & adored Anil.



Tributes to the poet who wrote "The idea of equality will never die!"



Lal Salaam Anil ✊ pic.twitter.com/diukAD25KF — Kadakampally Surendran (@kadakampalli) January 3, 2021

Promo Pic Credit: Prithviraj Sukumaran (Twitter)

