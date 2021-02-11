Anirudh Ravichander's 'DON' Goes On Floors; Launch Pic Releases

Lyca Productions released launch pics of their next project titled DON. The movie will be an action-comedy including many comedians from the Tollywood industry. The movie will be directed by debutante director Cibi Chakravarthi and will see star Sivakarthikeyan in the lead.

Reportedly, the film will be shot in a college in Coimbatore for forty days. Sivakarthikeyan has completed the shoot for his upcoming movies Doctor and Ayalaan, after which he joined Chakravarthi on the sets of DON. Anirudh Ravichander will also be a part of the film's production.

DON movie cast

The action-comedy film co-produced by Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions will have Sivakarthikeyan and Nani's Gang Leader actor Priyanka Arul Mohan playing the female lead role. Remo fame actor S.J. Suryah will be depicting the antagonist in the movie. Sivakarthikeyan has had to drop a few kgs to portray a younger look for the movie. Other cast members including Sivaangi, Soori, Samuthirakani and Kaali Venkat will also be seen in the film. Veteran actor Ravi Raghavendra's son Anirudh Ravichander is also a part of the movie. He will be responsible for the background score of the film.

DON launch pics

On February 11, 2021, Lyca Productions took to their social media handles to share pictures from DON's launch ceremony. The members present at the function were all photographed wearing flower garlands around their necks. Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Mohan both opted to wear traditional Indian attires for the ceremony. Director Cibi Chakravarthi couldn't stop smiling at the launch ceremony of his first movie.

Sivakarthikeyan's filmography

Sivakarthikeyan will be seen in several movies in the year 2021. From the list of upcoming movies, he has already completed shooting for Doctor and Ayalaan. Directed by filmmaker Nelson Dilip Kumar, Doctor will also star actors Priyanka Arul Mohan, Yogi Babu, and Vinay Rai. The movie is set to be released on March 26, 2021.

SK's Ayalaan will also star De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh. On February 17, 2021, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share the first look of Ayalaan. A release date for the movie, scheduled to release in December 2020, yet to be derived. The music will be composed by renowned composer A.R. Rahman.

