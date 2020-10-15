Anjali Menon Throws Light On Misogynistic Film Culture, Condemns Edavela Babu's Comments

After actor Parvathy, director Anjali Menon condemned AMMA General Secretary Edavela Babu's comments on a fellow female actor. "To make insinuations about such a survivor or liken her to the dead is deplorable," (sic) wrote Anjali Menon in her latest blog. She further talked about the misogynistic film culture.

She wrote, "Through this time many such unquotable quotes have emerged from within the industry and some outside it – each worse than the other. Cocktails of misogyny & patriarchy have been thrown about for public consumption." (sic) Anjali Menon also revealed that many actors and industry people are keeping silent and ignoring derogatory comments made on women.

"I have had wonderful empowered colleagues in this industry who respect women and cherish a self-respecting woman in this industry. But most of them are choosing to remain silent. This silence is far more dangerous. In the (im)balance between the silent and the speakers-of-shameless-words, our industry is being stamped with a misogynistic, chauvinistic identity," (sic) wrote Anjali Menon in her blog.

It is more important that such ugly chauvinism is opposed irrespective of which gender we belong to... Are we simply ‘Shammi-es’ masquerading as ‘the perfect man’? https://t.co/jMGyJzXR8d — Anjali Menon (@AnjaliMenonFilm) October 14, 2020

Anjali Menon wants to propel change

Further in her blog, Anjali Menon wished to see a change in the film fraternity. "Rather than preserve outdated values, I wish our representative organizations would use this opportunity to propel the film industry from the unorganized sector towards a better organized, legally compliant, entertainment & media industry with rights and welfare for all," (sic) wrote Anjali Menon.

The Bangalore Days (2014) director's comments came after Parvathy resigned from AMMA over Edavela Babu's derogatory comments on a fellow female actor. Edavela Babu, General Secretary of AMMA, in a recent interview with a local news channel, passed derogatory comments against a female actor.

Besides Parvathy and Anjali Menon, actors Revathy and Padmapriya too raised voice against Edavela Babu's comments. In an open letter to AMMA, Revathy and Padmapriya inquired about the film body's future course of action. Actors like Rima Kallingal, Remya Nambeesan also condemned Edavela Babu's comments.

