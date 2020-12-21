Anna Ben Molestation Case Put To Rest After Actor Accepts Apology From Accused

Malayalam actor Anna Ben recently took to social media to speak about two men who groped her intentionally while she was shopping at the Lulu mall in Kochi. The Kerala police decided to act on a Suo Motu basis after Anna Ben’s stance went viral across social media platforms. According to a report by Bollywood Life, the police have two suspects in hand and have been investigating the issue further using the cameras installed in the mall. Anna Ben also took to Instagram again and stated that she is accepting the apology issued by the accused as she does not wish to take the matter further.

Two suspects in Anna Ben case

Actor Anna Ben had recently taken to social media to share details about a sexual misconduct incident which took the internet by storm instantly. The actor put up a note on her Instagram where she explained how two strangers groped her in a spacious aisle at the Lulu mall in Kochi. She explained how it was done deliberately and she was quite affected by the misconduct.

The Kerala police decided to act upon the incident and dug out CCTV camera footages as a part of their investigation. They were also successful in identifying the two men and had released their pictures on the public domain to attain more information. According to Bollywood Life, the two men had been wearing facemasks and hence was difficult for the police to draw conclusions without proper evidence.

Read Anna Ben Shares She Was Sexually Harassed At Mall, Says 'Being A Woman Has Been Tiring'

Also read Kumbalangi Nights Ending Explained: The Message That The Movie Conveyed

Actor Anna Ben also took to social media to update the fans on developments so far and indicated through the post that two people had already been caught by the police. However, the actor decided to accept the apology extended by the two men as she did not wish to put their families through a hard time. She also thanked Kerala police and media for their quick action and also sympathized with people who underwent similar experiences. She also thanked her fans and friends for endless support which helped them get to a conclusion. Have a look at the statement issued through Anna Ben’s Instagram here.

Read Recap 2020: 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' To 'Trance', Here Are 5 Best Malayalam Movies Of 2020

Also read 'Kappela' Telugu Remake: Anna Ben To Reprise Her Role In The Film?

Image Courtesy: Anna Ben Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.