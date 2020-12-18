Anna Ben Shares She Was Sexually Harassed At Mall, Says 'Being A Woman Has Been Tiring'

Well-known Malayalam actor Anna Ben has become one of the latest voices to speak up against sexual harassment, with her sharing her own story of such a case of harassment on Instagram. She was on a trip to a mall when she was met with this infortunate and scary incident, where she approached by two men. Here is what she has revealed.

Anna Ben shares her disturbing experience of sexual harassment

Anna Ben has penned a long note on her Instagram story in which she has spoken up against a rather disturbing experience that she had on her recent visit to a mall. She started her message by talking about two men who walked past her in an aisle that was “generously spaced” in Lulu hypermarket and mentioned that one of the two men grazed his hand on her back. She said that even though she wanted to give them a benefit of doubt, she felt something wrong about the incident.

Images courtesy: Anna Ben's Instagram

ALSO READ: 'Kappela' Telugu Remake: Anna Ben To Reprise Her Role In The Film?

The Malayalam actress continued her message saying that initially, she felt blank for a minute as she was trying to process this incident and made sure they knew that she was aware of what they did. However, she said she felt angry because she couldn’t say anything to those men. Unfortunately, the incident did not end there. Anna continued her story by saying that the men kept following her and even had the audacity to make small talk with her and her sister despite what happened. The men then disappeared from her sight as they saw her mother walk towards them.

Image courtesy: Anna Ben's Instagram

ALSO READ: Anna Ben Urges Actors To 'Act Smart' In FEFKA's Awareness Campaign; See Video

She also said that she could think of several things that she could have said or done to those men but couldn’t do so at the moment. She confessed about being angry at the fact that those men would have likely walked away without feeling any guilt or fear and that they might try to behave similarly with other women; and the fact that she had to share this incident at a public platform to find relief. She also gave a word for men who may have behaved in this manner with other women, saying that they are the “lowest form of life” and “don’t deserve anything but hell”. Anna has thus added herself to the list of Indian actors who have spoken against such acts of sexual harassment.

ALSO READ: What Is The Meaning Of Kumbalangi Nights? Read About What The Film Stands For

ALSO READ: 'Kappela' Actor Anna Ben's Massive Career Net-Worth; Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.