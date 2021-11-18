'Annaatthe' Actor Nayanthara Celebrates Birthday With Beau Vignesh Shivan, Samantha Prabhu

Actor Nayanthara rang in her 37th birthday on November 18 as the actor was showered with love and blessings from her fans as well as friends from the industry. The jovial occasion was doubled as she also celebrated the smashing success of her latest family drama Annaatthe starring superstar Rajinikanth. Actor Samantha Prabhu Ruth and Nayanthara's beau filmmaker Vignesh Shivan joined the actor for the special celebration.

Nayanthara celebrates birthday with Samantha Prabhu and Vignesh Shivan

Taking to her Instagram on November 18, Theri actor Samantha Prabhu shared a glimpse into the birthday celebration of the Annaatthe star. Dressed in a yellow top and jeans, the actor can be seen hugging Samantha. In the pictures, the 37-year-old's longtime beau Vignesh Shivan can also be seen standing behind as the crowd wished the actor. Video from the ceremony made rounds on the internet where Nayanthara and Vignesh were seen feeding each other cake.

Samantha Prabhu also took to her Instagram to dedicate a special post for the actor. She wrote, ''She came, She saw, She dared, She dreamed, She performed and she conquered !! Happy birthday Nayan 💕 #happybirthdaynayanthara #queen #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal''

More on Nayanthara's birthday

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan had a special wish for his girlfriend as he wrote, ''Happy birthday Kanmani , thangameyy and my ellamaeyyyy. Life wit u is full of love & affection to perfection 😍☺️😍😇😇😇 May Godbless you to remain as beautiful as you are forever !!'' The actor also received a special mention from Amul Tamil Nadu who dedicated a special doodle for the actor. The illustration paid a tribute to the actor's popular characters Durga and Madivathani.

More on Annaatthe

Directed by Siva, the plot follows the story of the veteran actor who steps into the role of a village head. The movie also depicts the heartwarming yet dynamic relationship between the protagonist and his sister, played by Keerthy Suresh. Along with high octane action sequence, the film also caters to the audience who enjoys family drama. Actor Nayanthara is paired opposite the superstar while Meena, Khushbu Sundar, Prakash Raj, Jagapathy Babu and others are seen in supporting roles.

Image: Instagram/@wikkiofficial/samantharuthprabhuoffl