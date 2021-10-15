'Annaatthe': Dhanush Heaps Praise On Rajinikanth's New Teaser, Calls Him 'Thalaiva'

Annaatthe is one of the most awaited films in Tamil cinema, starring legendary actor Rajinikanth. After much anticipation, the filmmakers dropped the official teaser of the film. While Rajinikanth's fans are excited as ever after watching the film's teaser, his son-in-law Dhanush also hailed him for his power-pack action.

South star Dhanush often lauds his father-in-law Rajinikanth for his works in the film industry. The actor was recently impressed by Rajinikanth's action-packed teaser of his upcoming film Annaatthe. Taking to Twitter, Dhanush shared the trailer of Annaatthe and hailed Rajinikanth. He wrote, "Vaa saami !! Vaa thalaiva!! Kaattaaru !!" (Come on God! Come on leader!)

Details about Annaatthe

Annaatthe is an upcoming action thriller Tamil film. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film stars Nayanthara as the leading lady. It also cast Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu, Jagapathi Babu, Vela Ramamoorthy, Prakash Raj and Soori in pivotal roles. Siva is helming the film while Kalanithi Maran is producing it under the banner Sun Pictures. The makers of Annaatthe unveiled the much-awaited teaser of the upcoming film on October 14. The teaser first introduced Rajnikanth's character who would be playing a powerful role. The teaser also gave glimpses of Rajinikanth's action scenes and promised a thrilling ride.

The official teaser of Annaatthe came a day after its foot-tapping song Saara Kaatrae was released. The song is a romantic melody sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Sid Sriram. The song's music video garnered a lot of love from fans. The video featured several stills of Rajinikanth and Nayanthara and hinted at their chemistry in the upcoming film. The video garnered over four million views on YouTube.

Earlier, the first song of the film Anaatthe Annaatthe was dropped by its makers. The song is sung by late legendary artist SP Balasubrahmanyam. It marked the singer's last song that he recorded before passing away. The music video also paid tribute to the late legendary singer. The song had vibrant colours and melodious beats that enthralled fans. Composed by D Imman, the song was penned by Viveka.

Annaatthe faced several shooting delays ever since it was announced. COVID-19 outbreak on the sets of the film postponed the shoot. Later, the second wave of COVID-19 became the reason behind its delay. The film is now scheduled for a theatrical release on November 4, 2021.

