'Annaatthe': Makers Unveil Rajinikanth's First Look On Ganesh Chaturthi, Fans Get Excited

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, makers of the upcoming highly anticipated film Annaatthe released Rajinikanth’s first look poster. The poster showed the superstar dressed in a traditional vest and shirt, as he performs the rituals. Slated for a Deepavali release on November 4, the rural drama stars Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh, Sathish, Khushbu, Meena, Soori, and Robo Shankar in pivotal roles.

The film directed by Siruthai Siva will mark his first collaboration with Rajinikanth in Annaatthe. Looking at the post, it is exuberating jubilant vibes of festivity. On the backdrop of the poster, fans can witness a village festival, which warrants a high octane celebration song. It is probably Rajinikanth’s introduction scene, so composer D Imman must have composed high-energy beats, amplified further by late S. P. Balasubrahmaniam’s vocals. SP Balasubramaniam has almost sung songs of all Rajinikanth films and this forthcoming film is no such exception.

Traditionally, SPB has sung all hero introduction songs in Rajinikanth films. According to various media reports, SPB has lent his voice for tracks in the film before he passed away last year owing to COVID-19 complications. The official Twitter handle of Sun Picture shared Rajinikanth's first look and wrote, “#AnnaattheFirstLook #AnnaattheDeepavali.”

The makers shared the look on Instagram as well where thousands of his fans could not control their excitement and bombarded the comment section with their happiness. One of the users wrote, “Thank you team ...finally worth the wait first look.” Another user wrote, “Annaatthe DIWALI.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “ Best Diwali gift anyone could get.” Annaatthe is set to open in cinemas on November 4, coinciding with the Deepavali celebration.

The film’s release was postponed multiple times owing to the production delays caused by the ongoing pandemic. Arguably, shooting for Annaatthe must have been a very taxing experience for Rajinikanth as the 70-year-old actor has to push his limits of shooting which became quite an exhausting task. The shooting in Hyderabad in December 2020 came to an abrupt halt after crew members tested positive for the coronavirus. While four crew members tested positive for the virus, Rajinikanth had tested negative.

IMAGE: PTI/SUNPICTURES/Instagram