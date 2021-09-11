'Annaatthe' Motion Poster Out; Rajinikanth Looks Fierce And Powerful As Hero Of Masses

The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi came as double celebrations for Rajinikanth fans after the makers of Annaatthe released the motion poster. Fans were in for a surprise after makers unveiled the first look poster and motion poster on the same day. Directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe stars Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar, and Meena in pivotal roles.

After treating fans with the first look, the motion poster swayed all with Rajinikanth’s fierce and powerful look. The motion poster shows the ‘Thalaiva’ actor back as the hero of the masses with a powerful soundtrack playing in the background. Dressed in a cream-coloured shirt and vest, the Petta actor looks stylish. The film will release in theatres on Diwali November 4. The official Twitter handle of Sun Pictures shared the poster on Twitter and wrote, “#AnnaattheMotionPoster Arangam mulukka therikka therikka! (sic).”

Annaatthe makers release motion poster of Rajinikanth starter

From the amazing background score to powerful high-octane stunts, the film is sure to give a visual treat to the die-heart fans who are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the actor on the big screen. Directed by Siruthai Siva, Rajinikanth is back as the stylish hero fighting for his people in Annaatthe. The film was set to release in theatres on Pongal. However, it was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The first look of the actor that was well received by the superstar’s fans was exuberating jubilant vibes of festivity.

On the backdrop of the poster, fans can witness a village festival, which warrants a high octane celebration song. It is probably Rajinikanth’s introduction scene, so composer D Imman must have composed high-energy beats, amplified further by late S. P. Balasubrahmaniam’s vocals. Arguably, shooting for Annaatthe must have been a very taxing experience for Rajinikanth as the 70-year-old actor has to push his limits of shooting which became quite an exhausting task. Annaatthe is a rural entertainer with an unconventional storyline. Produced by Sun Pictures. The shooting in Hyderabad in December 2020 came to an abrupt halt after crew members tested positive for the coronavirus. While four crew members tested positive for the virus, Rajinikanth had tested negative.

IMAGE: PTI/SUNPICTURES/Instagram