Anniyan Director Shankar's Mother Passes Away At 88 Due To Age-related Illness

On May 18, director Shankar Shanmugham's mother passed away at the age of 88 due to age-related health issues. The news was circulated on social media platforms leading to Shankar's fans, followers and friends reaching out to him with their heartfelt condolences. Shankar has yet to announce the details about his mother's death.

It was Rajavukku Check director Cheran who broke the sad news of Shankar's mother's demise. He wrote, "My heartfelt tribute to their mother. May her soul rest." tagging Shankar. Actor Arun Vijay too took to his Twitter handle to pay his tributes to Shankar's mother. He wrote, "My heartfelt condolences Shankar sir! Prayers for her soul to rest in peace..."

Shankar's mother passes away at the age of 88

Shankar's fans tweeted their condolences for the director's loss. They wished for his mother's soul to "rest in peace" and added praying hands emojis conveying their sincerity. Many also took it upon themselves to spread the message of the filmmaker's mother passing away. Shankar's mother, Muthulakshmi, passed away on May 18, 2021, due to age-related issues.

On the work front, Shankar is preparing for the Bollywood remake of his movie Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu, Kajal Aggarwal and Siddharth among others in pivotal roles. The director had faced serious trouble when the original movie's producer Anniyan Aascar Ravichandran claimed that he owned the movie's rights and would not permit Shankar to direct the movie. Later, Shankar penned a long letter explaining to the producer that he had the rights to the movie which allowed him to helm the new movie. The original movie continues to face trouble in Kollywood as the producers wished to cut down costs for making the movie which was against Shankar's wishes. Currently, the dispute is ongoing in the Madras High Court.

Shankar even announced a new project with actor Ram Charan and producer Dil Raju. He took to his Twitter account on February 12, 2021, to announce his decision to team up with both the actor and the producer writing, "Excited to announce our new venture with and Dil Raju". The title and other important details of the new project are yet to be announced.