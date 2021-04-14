'Anniyan' Remake Cast List: Here Are All Actors Who Will Act In The Remake Of The 2005 Hit

Anniyan is a popular Tamil action thriller film that was released back in 2005. Directed by S. Shankar, the film was received well by both audience as well as the critics and became one of the highlight hits of the year. Well over a decade later, the film has been confirmed to be remade in Hindi. The casting of some of the major roles have been done and the two lead actors have already been announced. Following are the actors who have been selected in Anniyan remake cast, along with other interesting details.

Anniyan remake cast

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has been selected to play what will likely be the lead role of Ambi in the remake, as per MensXp. The actor has recently posted a picture with S. Shankar, where he is seen carefully listening to the veteran filmmaker’s words. Ranveer called his experience of meeting him “an honour” and also described Shankar as one of the “finest minds in cinema”. He has been actively promoting his upcoming film titled 83, which will show him stepping in the shoes of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev. However, he has not opened up a lot about this new remake venture till date.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani has also been roped in for this movie and her role is being touted as the lead role opposite to Ranveer, according to FilmiBeat. The actor has not made a confirmation about the same, but is likely to play the character of Nandhini, who is the love interest of Ambi. She was last seen in Indoo Ki Jawani and will be next seen in Shershaah.

The original film starred Vikram and Sadha in the leading roles. The plot of the film revolves around a man who suffers from a psychological disorder, working as a lawyer in the day and as a vigilante at night. Anniyan went on to win several awards, including eight Filmfare awards and six State Film awards, along with a National Award in the category of ‘special effects’. Interestingly, its Hindi dubbed version Aparichit also became one of the most telecasted films on Hindi TV channels and it also became one of the highest-grossing films in the south.