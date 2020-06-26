Anoop Menon & Priya Prakash Varrier To Star In ‘Oru Nalpathukarante Irupathonnukaari'

On Thursday, Malayalam actor Anoop Menon revealed the title of his next film. The movie, titled Oru Nalpathukarante Irupathonnukaari, will be directed by veteran filmmaker VK Prakash. Oru Nalpathukarante Irupathonnukaari is scripted by Anoop Menon and will have Priya Prakash Varrier as the female lead.

The title that translates to- a 40-year-old man and a 21-year-old girl will mark VK Prakash and Anoop Menon's reunion after Trivandrum Lodge (2012). Meanwhile, the movie also marks Priya Prakash Varrier's return to Malayalam cinema after a hiatus of two years. She was last seen in Omar's Oru Adaar Love. Sharing the news of the news film on his social media, Anoop Menon wished for everyone's blessing and wishes.

Oru Nalpathukarante Irupathonnukaari will reportedly go on floors soon after the lockdown ends, and will hit the marquee next year. According to reports, Oru Nalpathukarante Irupathonnukaari is currently in pre-production. In the days to come, the makers of the Anoop Menon starrer will reveal all details about the movie's cast and crew.

Oru Nalpathukarante Irupathonnukaari marks Priya Prakash Varrier's second collaboration with director VK Prakash. Interestingly, Priya Prakash Varrier's Sandalwood debut movie is helmed by VK Prakash. The film, starring Priya Prakash Varrier and Shreyas Manju in the lead, is titled Vishnu Priya. The movie is bankrolled by Manju K under his production banner K Manju Cinemas.

Besides the upcomer, Priya Prakash Varrier, who is currently in Kerala with her family is awaiting the release of her film- Sridevi Bungalow. The movie, starring Priya Prakash Varrier, Lee Nicholas Harris, and Garima Agarwal in the lead, is reported to be based on yesteryear actor Sridevi's death. The movie directed by Prasanth Mambully is expected to hit the screens this year.

Meanwhile, Anoop Menon has a slew of movies at different stages of production. He has Kannan Thamarakkulam's Maradu 357. Thereafter, Anoop Menon will start filming for his directorial debut. The movie, titled King Fish, stars Durga Krishnan, Renjith, and Menon in the lead. The movie is slated to hit the marquee this year.

