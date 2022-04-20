'Ante Sundaraniki' Teaser: Nani-Nazriya Fahadh's Love Story Faces A Hurdle In Comedy Film

After numerous intense roles in the past few years, right from Jersey to the latest Shyam Singham Roy, Nani returns to the light-hearted space with his latest film Ante Sundaraniki. The Telugu star is paired alongside Malayalam actress Nazriya Fahadh, who too is back to the fun-filled zone after an intense role in her last full-fledged film Trance.

The concept of the romantic comedy is not new in Indian films, an interfaith romance shocking their families. However, the film portrayed a light-hearted take to it, as was evident in the teaser that was released on Friday.

Ante Sundaraniki teaser launched

The two-minute, 10 second-teaser starts with the portrayal of the life of Sundar, played by Nani. The actor plays a religious person, who performs all rituals. and follows various superstitions, like going to office in a 'mundu' as a part of family tradition for someone travelling 'across the seas. ' He is also ready to do everything as instructed by his family to clear all obstacles in his life, as revealed through his horoscope.

At the same time, Leela Thomas, played by Nazriya, has a hands-on father, who tells her that her life partner will be chosen by him. However, there comes a twist in the tale when she falls love in Sundar. Questions arise from the family on who their 'friend' was and they are forced to reveal that they were Hindu and Christian respectively.

However, that is not all. There is something more which Nani finds it hard, and all, including the couple are heard saying, 'You mean...'.

'Celebrate the madness of love, laughter & families', read the tagline in the teaser.

The film is also releasing in Tamil and Malayalam and the teasers of those versions were also released.

Ante Sundaraniki details

The movie has been written and directed by Vivek Athreya was releasing on June 10, 2022.

The makers have been unveiling fun-filled moments since the start of the year, like the launch of the first look to.

The teaser was launched at an event in Hyderabad, where the lead stars and the other members of the team opened up about the film and bonded big time.



