'Ante Sundariki' Stars Nani & Nazriya Goof Around New York Streets Ahead Of Film's Release

Nani and Nazriya Nazim are set to entice audiences as lovebirds Sundar and Leela Thomas in their upcoming romantic comedy Ante Sundariki. The film has already piqued the curiosity of fans with its trailer and songs and is all set to hit theatres on June 10, 2022. The duo was recently seen goofing around the streets of New York, as they recreated the iconic portrait of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. Nani dropped a monochrome glimpse of them stationed in front of the Hollywood stars' portrait, with fans calling the Ante Sundariki duo 'cutest'.

Ante Sundariki stars Nani & Nazriya Nazim goof around in New York streets

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nani dropped a picture of him and Nazariya clad in gorgeous outfits as they posed along. While he was clad in a black suit with a white shirt, Nazim looked beautiful in a white gown. In the caption, Nani stated, "Sundar and leela goofing in New York streets." Take a look.

Showering love on his post, fans dropped comments like, "always my favourite, both," "y is this so adorable," and "picture perfect," among other things. Meanwhile, Nazruya Nazim also dropped two polaroid pictures of Nani and captioned her post as "1.Leela’s fav Polaroid photo 2. The picture Leela clicked of her Shundaaaarrr."

For the uninitiated, Nazriya and Nani will be seen as lovers coming from completely different backgrounds. According to Pinkvilla, the film revolves around Nani's Sundar, a boy next door who dreams of going to the US once in his life. Things change when he meets Leela Thomas, a photographer who wishes to 'marry at the place where the world's first female photographer captured her first picture'.

Written and directed by Vivek Athreya, it also stars Naresh, Rohini, Nadhiya, and Azhagam Perumal among others in supporting roles. The film has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

On the work front, Nani will be seen in Srikanth Odela'shighly anticipated drama, Dasara alongside actor Keerthy Suresh. Actors like Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, Zarina Wahab, and others will be seen in pivotal roles. Reportedly set in the backdrop of a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines, the film will hit big screens by this year's end.

