Mohanlal Attends Producer Antony Perumbavoor's Daughter's Engagement In Kochi; See Pics

Malayalam actor Mohanlal and his family attended the engagement ceremony of producer Antony Perumbavoor's daughter Anisha on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. The engagement was held at a private hotel in Kochi, Kerala. Photos from the ceremony were shared by Antony Perumbavoor online. Sharing the engagement pictures, Antony Perumbavoor wrote, "I am really glad to share the happiness of My daughter's marriage fixation.. Requesting All your prayers and blessings.." (sic)

Check out Antony Perumbavoor's daughter's engagement pictures:

I am really glad to share the happiness of My daughter's marriage fixation.. Requesting All your prayers and blessings.. Posted by Antony Perumbavoor on Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Anisha Antony got engaged to Emil Vincent in a private ceremony on Wednesday, September 3. According to Manorama News' recent report, the engagement ceremony was attended by close family members of the couple. Reportedly, the two will tie the knot in December this year.

Meanwhile, Antony Perumbavoor, who started his journey as a driver to actor Mohanlal, is co-producing one of the most expensive films of Mollywood, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The forthcoming movie has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Prabhu, Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, among others, in prominent roles. The film will narrate the tale of Kunjali Markkar IV and their fight against the Portuguese army.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, directed by Priyadarshan, is co-produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla, and Roy C. J. under their production banner respectively. The movie was initially slated to release in March 2020. However, the film's release date was pushed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides the upcoming flick, Antony Perumbavoor will be bankrolling Mohanlal and Meena starrer Drishyam 2. The forthcoming movie directed by Jeethu Joseph is the sequel to the hit Malayalam movie, Drishyam (2013). The film, starring Mohanlal and Meena in the lead, also features Esther Anil and Ansiba Hassan in a prominent role. The movie is presently in pre-production and is reported to go on floors soon.

