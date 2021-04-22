Anu Prabhakar Mukherjee Contracts COVID-19, Urges Fans To Not Take The Second Wave Lightly

Kannada film actor Anu Prabhakar Mukherjee recently revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and urged fans to not take the second wave of Coronavirus "lightly". After requesting netizens to take the COVID-19 vaccine, the Anukta star broke the news of contracting the novel virus on her social media handles. On Wednesday, she took to her Instagram and Twitter handles to request everyone who came in contact with her to also get tested.

Anu Prabhakar Mukherjee COVID-19 positive "in spite of all care and precautions"

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be difficult one for a lot of celebrities across the country as many fell prey to Coronavirus lately. One of the latest additions to the list of celebrities is the Kannada film actor, Anu Prabhakar Mukherjee. Yesterday, i.e. April 21, 2021, the 40-year-old took to Instagram to reveal details about her COVID-19 diagnosis after testing positive for the virus.

However, the Shivayogi Sri Puttayyajja star had tested COVID-19 positive on April 17, she herself revealed on Insta. Through her latest IG post, Anu informed fans about being isolated as suggested by her doctor. In her note, she also mentioned how despite undertaking all the necessary preventive measures, she contracted the virus. Although she has tested positive, Anu revealed that the rest of the members of her family tested COVID-19 negative. Her statement read:

In spite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID 19. Following all essential protocols, I am in isolation and taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. The rest of my family has tested negative. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested.

Please don’t take this second wave lightly. Stay home Stay safe.

Anu Prabhakar Mukherjee's statement comes a few days after she shared a detailed video highlighting the importance of keeping safe and taking the COVID-19 vaccination. In the video, she urged fans to sanitize their hands frequently, follow the social guidelines and also wear masks at all times they venture out of their house, along with following the guidelines disseminated by the government on the same. Posting the video, she wrote: "Let’s stop the spread of Corona!!! #coronaindia #vaccination".

