Anubhavinchu Raja Twitter Review: First Reactions To Raj Tarun's Comedy-drama Film Are Out

Anubhavinchu Raja is one of the highly-anticipated movies of Raj Tarun that his fans were eagerly waiting for and as the movie hit the screens today, the fans took to social media and shared their respective views about the same.

Raj Tarun is one of the popular Telugu actors who keeps garnering love and appreciation from his fans for his stellar performances in a variety of films. After the film's release, looks like he hasn't failed to impress his fans as they are full of praise for him after watching Anubhavinchu Raja. See some of the reactions here:

Anubhavinchu Raja Twitter review

Anubhavinchu Raja review was posted by numerous fans who did not miss out to watch Raj Tarun's film in the theatres on Friday. One of the fans stated how the director, Gavireddy took cinema top-notch with this film and speculated that the movie will be a blockbuster. They also praised Raj Tarun's acting as several fans called the movie 'funtastic' (wordplay on fun and fantastic). The fans also mentioned how Raj Tarun was finally back on track with this film and asked the director to remember his name. Another fan wrote that the movie was a fun rollercoaster ride with some good performances and added that it was one of the best ones in recent times in terms of fun and humour. Some of the others took to Twitter and wrote that they thoroughly enjoyed the film and added that the comedy was quite refreshing. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to the Anubhavinchu Raja movie.

Production values and Director @GavireddySreenu Taking Cinema ki Top notch. Pakka blockbuster #AnubhavinchuRaja Raj tharun acting kummesadu, new heroine chaala cute ga undhi — Nαvєєn ⓟσwєr (@naveen_power_) November 26, 2021

Such a Funtastic Rollercoaster of Fun Ride with some good Performances .#AnubhavinchuRaja

Is One of the Best one in recent times in terms of healthy humour and fun

Congrats @itsRajTarun bro

Specially Kudos to @GavireddySreenu & team ! — R A K E S H (@Chukka_Rakesh5) November 26, 2021

Thoroughly enjoyed the film #AnubhavinchuRaja

Especially comedy is tooo good and Very refreshing

Kudos to @GavireddySreenu for bringing out such good film

Congrats @itsRajTarun bro 👍 — Arjun Parshetty (@ArjunParshetty) November 26, 2021

Written and directed by Srinivas Gavireddy, the movie stars various talented artists from the South Indian industry namely Raj Tarun, Sudharshan, Krishna Murali Posani, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Temper Vamsi, Kashish Khan, Satish Saripalli, Ajay, Aadukalam Naren and many more.

The movie follows the comic tale of a man, Bagaram who lives a luxurious life after inheriting his grandfather's money. He then decides to prove himself after he becomes a laughing stock for the fellow villagers.

Image: Anubhavinchu Raja Official Poster