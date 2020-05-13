Anumol Warns Men Sending Her Obscene Pictures; Says 'Will Report To Cyber Crime Cell'

After being body-shamed on social media a few days ago, Malayalam actor Anumol is back with a befitting reply. But this time, it is for all the men who had send her vulgar pictures on personal chat.

Recently, the actor wrote a strong message for social media users sending her obscene pictures, she wrote: "To all the guys sending me photographs of your private parts. STOP! I'm tired of blocking. I'm tired of blocking. Also, this one guy keeps sending me the video of his d***k from different accounts as if it's God's greatest gift. Next time, I'll report you to the Cyber Crime cell." (sic) Anumol also added that the obscene photo just incites disgust and nothing more.

Although in lockdown, Anumol is leaving no stone unturned to keep her fans entertained. The actor recently posted a long video on her YouTube channel where she answered all her fan questions. Besides acting and dancing, she is an evolving YouTuber, who has about 36,000 subscribers. On her channel, Anuyatra, the actor posts videos of food, travel, and dance.

Meanwhile, Anumol was last seen in Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte. The movie that had an ensemble consisting of actors like Vinay Forrt, Srinda, Anumol, Arun Kurian, and Santhy Balachandran, narrates the tale of a Christian family and their religious beliefs about marriage. The movie directed by Shambhu Purushothaman won many accolades by the critics but could not work wonders at the box office.

On the work front, Anumol is gearing up for the release of Kareem's Thamara. The movie, starring Joju George, Anumol, and Kichu Tellus in the lead, narrates the chilling tale of a murder investigation. In the upcomer, Joju George will reportedly play the role of a cop. While Kichu plays the role of the victim's brother, Anumol plays the role of prime witness and titular character Thamara. The upcoming movie is reported to revolve around the women-centric theme and is slated to release soon.

