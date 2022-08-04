Anupam Kher Honours SS Rajamouli With Traditional Shawl Wrapping, 'Love Your Simplicity'

Director SS Rajamouli’s passion for filmmaking has never been hidden from the fans. After the smashing success of his last pan-India film RRR, the director is being hailed and appreciated by all. Not just frenzied fans, several stars from the entertainment industry have been expressing their fascination with the director and his craft.

Actor-author Anupam Kher felt one of the few privileged ones as he was invited for a special lunch at the director’s house in Hyderabad. The actor took to Instagram and uploaded a video where he can be seen honouring the Baahubali fame director with a shawl while thanking him and his wife Rama Rajamouli for an amazing display of delectable cuisine.

Anupam Kher honours SS Rajamouli at the director's residence

In the video, the director who was overwhelmed by the beautiful gesture bowed down in respect of the actor while Anupam s heard saying, “How will you otherwise remember me more?” In one of the pictures, Rajamouli and Kher are seen greeting each other. The actor also posed for a photo with Rajamouli and his wife Rama.

Apart from the honour, the 67-year-old star even penned a beautiful note while thanking the adorable couple for hosting him at their house. “Dearest #RamaJi and @ssrajamouli! Thank you for your love, warmth, and delicious lunch at your place in Hyderabad! I was particularly happy to welcome you to your own house with a traditional shawl wrapping! I love your simplicity and humility. I feel blessed. So much to learn from both of you!! 🙏🕉 #Simple #Successful #Maverick,” wrote Kher.

This is not the first time, the two stalwarts were meeting. Anupam and Rajamouli had crossed paths at Goafest earlier this year. The actor had shared photos of himself with the filmmaker and wrote, “What an awesome man! And what an amazing conversation it was with one and only, the maverick @ssrajamouli at @goafestlive. Wonderful to talk to him about joint families, childhood stories, our epics and of course about life in cinema! Jai Ho! #RRR #TheKashmirFiles #LearningExperience #Blockbusters #JoyOfCinema (sic).” Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher will play political leader Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut’s film Emergency. He will also be seen in Ravi Teja’s pan-India film Tiger Nageswara Rao.

IMAGE: Instagram/AnupamKher