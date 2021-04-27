Anupam Kher Shares A Funny Video On IG; Samantha Akkineni Reposts & Says "Thank Me Later"

Anupam Kher's Instagram family was quite recently treated by the video of a dancing child by the actor himself, who hopes that the post will "cheer up" his followers. As one will soon see, Anupam Kher's Instagram post sees the child dancing to the tune of Drake's Kiki Do You Love Me, the musical number which at one point in time was a viral hit, courtesy of the Kiki challenge back in 2017-2018. The post attracted comments from all corners, who were seen showering words of adoration on the subject of the video. One of the people who reposted the same was Samantha Akkineni, who took to her Instagram stories section to share the video, along with which she wrote that her fans can thank her later.

The above post by Anupam Kher, however, isn't the actor's first attempt at spreading levity and laughter through social media. Time and again, Anupam Kher's photos and videos on Instagram see him indulging in a series of hilarious banters with either himself or his mom, and occasionally, he is seen making light of his balding situation as well. The videos and photos that follow are examples of the same.

A little about Anupam Kher's filmography:

The list of Anupam Kher's movies is long and vast. Some of his most recent pieces of work are 2018's Hotel Mumbai, 2019's One Day, The Accidental Prime Minister, M.S Dhoni:The Untold Story and Baby, to name a few. The actor also likes to be a part of projects that are conceived and produced in the west and has appeared in many Hollywood productions. Some of those are Kumail Nanjiani's The Big Sick, Bride and Prejudice, Bend It Like Beckham, and even the Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence-starrer Silver Linings Playbook. Kher was also seen essaying an important part in Netflix's Sense8, part of which was set in India and followed a protagonist from the Indian subcontinent. Very recently, Kher had even taken to Instagram in order to reveal that he has begun work on his 518th project. Details regarding the same haven't been revealed yet. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

