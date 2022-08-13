Last Updated:

Anupam Kher Teases His Cameo In Karthikeya 2; 'Time To Immerse In World Of Indian Culture'

Anupam Kher, 'The Kashmir Files' filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and more graced the recently held screening of the Telugu supernatural thriller 'Karthikeya 2'.

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher, The Kashmir Files filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and more graced the recently held screening of the Telugu supernatural thriller film Karthikeya 2. The film, which has been written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, stars  Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles, while Kher appears in a cameo avatar as Dhanvanthri. 

Sharing pictures from the event, Anupam Kher mentioned that he loved the film, adding that it will take audiences into the depths of Indian culture. He also teased his 'interesting' cameo in the film, which hit theatres on Saturday, August 13, 2022. 

Anupam Kher teases his cameo in Karthikeya 2

Taking to his Twitter handle on Saturday, Kher shared a trail of pictures from the screening, as he posed alongside Nikhil Siddharth, Vivek Agnihotri and more. In the caption, he mentioned, "Watched #Karthikeya2 last night. Loved it. I have an interesting cameo in it. The film releases In theatres today Time to immerse in the world of our Indian Culture!" Take a look. 

Karthikeya 2 is the sequel to the 2014 film of the same name. It has been bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory. Spilling beans on the project, producer TG Vishwa Prasad said in a statement, "Character Karthikeya has the potential to be expanded and explored across a wide range of mythological and historical stories. Having witnessed Director Chandoo Mondeti’s in-depth knowledge of history and ancient scripts, it’s a no-brainer choice to go ahead with his vision for this Epic Indian Adventure. Karthikeya 2 is a project filled with conviction”.

Producer Abhishek Agarwal further added, “Karthikeya 2 is one of our most ambitious projects to date. When Chandoo narrated the script, we knew we had to be on board. This is a film which will celebrate Dharma and take you on a mystical adventure ride”.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher will now be seen in director Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, which also stars Parineeti Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. It is all set to release later this year. 

