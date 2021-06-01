Anupama Parameswaran Reveals The First Look Of '18 Pages' On Co-star Nikhil's Birthday

On June 1, 2021, Anupama Parameswaran took to Twitter and posted the first look of her new Telugu movie 18 Pages, to celebrate her co-actor Nikhil Siddhartha's birthday. She replied to her own tweet saying "Revealing the most interesting & exciting first look chapter of #18pagesfirstlook #HappybirthdayNikhil". Nikhil who celebrates his birthday on June 1, posted the 18 Pages first look and accompanied it writing "The first page from 18 pages"

Anupama Parameswaran's Tweet

Anupama plays Nandini in the movie, opposite Nikhil, and the tweet was a glimpse into her character. While she wrote the tweet in Telugu, when translated, it says "My name is Nandini. I prefer writing on paper to typing on the phone. Characters typed on phone do not have any emotions, and remain the same no matter who types them." Adding to this she wrote "However, there is a feeling to every letter you write. It has your signature on it. I don't know why, but I prefer expressing like this." Fans seem to be super excited for the movie, as the tweet has already been retweeted and replied to several times.

About 18 Pages

18 Pages was produced under the banner of Geetha Arts owned by Allu Aravind, and Sukumar Writings, owned by Sukumar. Bunny Vas is also one of the producers of the movie. The movie stars Anupama Parameswaran and Nikhil in the lead roles, while it is being directed by Palnati Surya Pratap. The music for the movie will be scored by Gopi Sundar, under the banner of Adithya Music. Navin Nooli has been roped in as the editor for 18 pages. After the psychological thriller film Rakshasudu in 2019, Anupama returns to the Telugu screen with 18 pages while Nikhil was last seen in the 2019 film Arjun Suravaram.

Anupama's upcoming projects

Anupama Parameswaran was last seen in the YouTube Originals Malayalam short film Freedom@Midnight, and her last feature film was the 2020 Netflix original film Maniyarayile Ashokan which was directed by Shamzu Zayba. Anupama was also an assistant director in the film. Apart from 18 Pages in Tollywood, she has Thalli Pogathey, lined up as her next Kollywood project. She stars alongside Atharvaa and Amitash Pradhan, in the movie, which is a remake of the 2017 Telugu film Ninnu Kori.

