Anurag Thakur Meets Kannada Film Industry Representatives; Discusses Regional Cinema

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur recently met the representatives from the Kannada film industry in Bengaluru. The Union I&B Minister discussed regional cinema with several renowned representatives of the Kannada film industry and expressed how the Centre plans to make India "a powerhouse of content creation."

Notably, Anurag Thakur, who is known to have an affinity for film and cinema, had, last year, inaugurated the 52nd International Film Festival of India in Goa.

According to an ANI report, the I&B minister, in his inaugural address at the festival, spoke about making the country a 'powerhouse of content creation.'

"We aim to make India a powerhouse of content creation, especially regional cinema by scaling up regional festivals. We aim to make India the post-production hub for the world, by leveraging the immense tech talent amongst our skilled youth. We aim to make India the hub for world cinema. A destination for flicks and festivals and the most favoured place for filmmakers and film lovers," Thakur said.

Prior to meeting the Kannada film industry representatives, Anurag Thakur attended the closing ceremony of 'Khelo India University Games 2021,' along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Notably, Thakur's meeting comes after his recent visit to the National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC). After taking a tour of the NMIC which is situated on Mumbai's Peddar Road, the Union I&B Minister encouraged the youth who are interested in filmmaking to come and visit the museum, which is housed in two buildings - the 19th-century heritage structure the Gulshan Mahal and the custom-built New Museum Building. He also went on to claim that the tour of the tourists visiting Mumbai shall remain incomplete till they pay a visit to this museum.

During his tour, the Union minister also took notice of the huge old cameras that were used by filmmakers of the past. He greatly appreciated filmmakers and technicians of those times as he was mesmerised by just the thought of how people used to make films using such huge equipment.

