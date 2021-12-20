Anushka Ranjan Showers Love On Her 'lifelines' In Latest Pics From Mehendi Ceremony; See

Anushka Ranjan married her long time beau Aditya Seal in a dreamy affair last month, glimpses of which had set the internet ablaze The star student event saw Anushka's close friends and actors Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and others in attendance, and the divas also performed at her pre-wedding functions.

Anushka Ranjan has now dedicated a heartwarming post to her 'lifelines' a.k.a her girl tribe for their relentless support amid the wedding festivities. She shared glimpses from her Mehendi ceremony, where the divas can be seen dancing away and posing for gorgeous pictures. Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal tied the knot on November 21 after four years of dating.

Anushka Ranjan shares dreamy glimpses from her Mehendi ceremony

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, December 20, Anushka uploaded myriad stills from the function as she poses with her close friends and family members. While the bride is clad in a green and yellow traditional ensemble, Alia could be seen looking elegant in a deep orange three-piece set. Glimpses of Sussanne Khan, Krystle D'souza, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya and others dancing away can also be seen. For the caption, she wrote," My Mehendi or as some might call it mini sangeet my lifelines all there to make sure I have a constant smile on my face." Take a look.

Anushka's wedding videos had gone viral, and one in which she walks down the aisle to join hands with Aditya Seal garnered immense love from fans. She could be seen strutting in a dreamy lavender coloured lehenga, while her bridesmaids walked before her as she heard a Punjabi version of the song Tere Jeya Hor Disda, sung by Aditya Seal. Thanking Seal for the beautiful surprise, Ranjan wrote, "The moment I heard your voice my heart melted! How did I get so lucky? Thank you @adityaseal for this beautiful surprise.. I couldn’t have asked for a better song to walk towards our forever. (sic)".

Sharing the first official glimpses from their nuptials, Anushka wrote," We have lived a few lifetimes in these 4 years and I cannot believe we’re headed towards forever together." On the other hand, Seal quipped "No one else would I have wanted to share my ‘happily ever after’ with. (sic)"

Image: INSTAGRAM/@ANUSHKARANJAN