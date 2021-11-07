Anushka Shetty Announces New Film With Director Mahesh Babu P On Her 40th Birthday

Actor Anushka Shetty who shot to fame with her stint in the magnum opus Baahubali ringed her 40th birthday with a big surprise for her fans. Anushka took to micro-blogging app Koo and announced her next film with Mahesh Babu P. The actor who made her debut in 2005 in the Telegu industry has been gaining commercial success with her kind of roles on the big screen.

On her birthday, the actor announced her next untitled film which will be backed by UV Creations. This will be Anushka’s third collaboration with UV Creations after Mirchi and Bhagamathie. She has come on board for a new-age entertainer that will be directed by Mahesh of Ra Ra Krishnayya fame. The video showed two of her famous roles from the films mentioned above and described her as the “fierce queen" and “beautiful queen.” Though the name of the film is not yet clearly disclosed, yet the video was titled “#Anushka48.” The video also mentioned that the shooting of the film is expected to go on floors soon.

Anushka Shetty announces new film

Further details about the film are kept under the wraps. According to various media reports, Anushka will apparently play a peculiar role in the film. She has undergone a minor transformation of sorts for the film. UV Creations will be revealing more details about the project very soon.

Several fans of the actor were thrilled to hear about the announcement and congratulated her in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “God bless you, Sweety.....Love & Respect....#Happybirthday..” Another follower of the actor wrote, “Happy Birthday Anushka sister, you are my favourite sister. May God pour out His grace and mercy on you.” Another echoed similar views and wrote, “Really excited to know more about the next project.”

Anushka Shetty’s career graph

Anushka Shetty gained huge recognition and widespread acclaim for her role as Princess Devasena in the epic action films Baahubali: The Beginning and its sequel Baahubali: The Conclusion, the latter being the second highest-grossing film of all time in India. Shetty had made her acting debut in 2005 with the Telugu film Super for which she earned Filmfare Award for Best Supporting actor- Telugu nomination. Shetty essayed dual roles in the 2009 dark fantasy film Arundhati which won her several accolades including Nandi Award, CineMaa Award for Best Actress, and many more. Her other famous movies include Vedam, Singam, Rudramadevi, Singam II, Size Zero, Vaanam, Vettaikaran, and many more.

Image: Instagram/AnushkaShettyofficial