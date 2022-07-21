Anushka Shetty Clocks 17 Years In Film Industry; Fans Congratulate 'iconic Superstar'

Popular Baahubali star Anushka Shetty clocked 17 years in the film industry on July 21 and several fans and followers of hers took to social media to congratulate her on her big day. The actor is known for her iconic roles in hit films, including Arundhati, Nishabdham, Rudhramadevi, Om Namo Venkatesaya and many more.

Her fans called her an 'iconic superstar' as they extended their best wishes to her.

Anushka Shetty clocks 17 years in film industry

Several netizens took to social media and extended their wishes to Anushka Shetty as they called her a 'phenomenal actress'. They appreciated her rise to the top in the film industry and hailed her for "marking her name in Indian cinema history". Shetty's fans congratulated her on her 'journey of success, hard work and dedication' and mentioned they were 'proud' to be her fans.

Congratulations sweety on completion of 17 yrs in film industry

You're such a phenomenal actress❤️❤️❤️



ANUSHKA SHETTY 140

"17 years of Anushka Shetty "



"17 years of Anushka Shetty "

From sweety shetty (a yoga teacher) to Anushka Shetty ( one of the most loved actress)!The way she marked her name in Indian cinema history will remained same for ever and ever ♥️

A journey of success,hardwork, dedication,moments,stories, friendship,love and it continues❤️ Congratulations to our super talented Queen #AnushkaShetty for reaching this mark.

#17YearsOfAnushkaShetty #Anushka48

Congratulations sweety on completion of 17 yrs in film industry

Many more to come 🥺❤️

Proud to be ur die hard fan 🤗

Congratulations sweety on completion of 17 yrs in film industry

Many more to come 🥺❤️

Proud to be ur die hard fan 🤗

Love u 💞

17 years of Anushka Shetty

After her debut in the film industry in 2006, Anushka Shetty marked 17 years of working in movies. She celebrated her big day on the sets of her next film with Naveen Polishetty. She cut a cake on set with her team as they celebrated her milestone. Naveen Polishetty took to his Twitter account and shared a picture of the cake from the film set as he mentioned he 'bribed' her with it.

He congratulated his co-star on her 'awesome journey so far' and gave fans an update about the short process. Naveen Polishetty shared that shooting with Anushka Shetty has been 'mad fun' and wrote, "Bribed @MsAnushkaShetty with cake. Congrats on an awesome journey so far. Our shoot has been going on guys. And it’s mad fun! (sic)"

Bribed @MsAnushkaShetty with cake . "Ee 17 years lo nene best co star anta :P". Congrats on an awesome journey so far. Our shoot has been going on guys. And it's mad fun ! Malli @UV_Creations router off chese lopala update ichesa :)

The makers of Anushka Shetty's upcoming film also shared a picture on social media of the actor cutting a cake on set. She was seen with two cakes before her, one with her picture on it. They wished her more 'glorious years' of success in the film industry as they wrote, "We congratulate ever gorgeous #Anushka on Completing Years in TFI & many more Glorious Years of Success"

(Image: @anushkashettyofficial/Instagram/@NaveenPolishety/Twitter)