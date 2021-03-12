Anushka Shetty Completes 16 Years In Films, Wishes Pour In For The 'Lady Superstar'

Quick links:
Baahubali star Anushka Shetty achieved the milestone of completing sixteen years in the film industry today on March 12. The South star, who started her career in the year 2005 with the Telugu film titled Super has wishes pouring in from around the country on having a successful acting career for sixteen years. Ardent fans and followers of the Deiva Thirumagal actor took to social media and are celebrating the great milestone Shetty has attained.
South superstar Anushka Shetty is one of the highest-paid actors in the film industry and has a massive fan following, garnering praise for her brilliant performances and acting prowess. Anushka completed sixteen years in films today and her fans have been celebrating the joyous occasion with posts and wishes for the actor. While one of her fans on Instagram shared a collage of Shetty's pictures and video clips from her films and wrote, "Congratulations to our Anushka Shetty on this Happy Occasion â¤ï¸ Best Wishes ðŸ¥°ðŸ˜¬ Thanks to Nagarjuna Garu, Purijaganath Garu on Introducing Sweety to Film Industry and thanks to all her fans who keep on Supporting her all these years with Unconditional Love â¤ï¸", another one of her followers tweeted saying that the actor who started her journey as a supporting actor to one of the highest-paid actors, is an inspiration to many.
Today Mark 16 Years Of Sweety @MsAnushkaShetty Facing The Camera For The First Time an Actress ðŸ¤—March 12, 2021
Egearly waiting For #AnushkaShetty Upcoming Projectsâ¤!!!!
#Anushka48 pic.twitter.com/YRqxqRa7CJ
March 12 2005 First Time She Faced The CameraMarch 12, 2021
From A Support Actress In Super Film Became Lady Superstar Of Indian Cinema & Became One Of Highest Paid Actress In Indian Cinema Her Journey Was An Inspiration For Many â¤ï¸
Congratulations #AnushkaShetty ðŸ¥°#16YearsOfAnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/3LeeUp4XXF
From My SÄ±de ðŸ’«ðŸ˜Š— ÕÕ´Æ˜Õ´ Ô¹É¾É‘ÒÕ°É‘™ (@PrabhaSuku) March 12, 2021
Congratulations @MsAnushkaShetty for completing 16 golden years in Indian Cinema. You will be celebrated forever as an Iconic â¤
#16YearsOfAnushkaShetty #AnushkaShetty @TrendsAnushka @sweetyanushkafc pic.twitter.com/283TQcqo2Z
Today marks 16 years of our dearest sweety in Indian cinema industry! March 12 is yet another special day for all the sweetians â¤— Raj á´¹Ë¢á´°â±áµƒâ¿ (@MrStrangerTwitz) March 11, 2021
Hearty Congrats Ladysuperstar @MsAnushkaShetty on achieveing another milestone. And wishing you more success ðŸ˜â¤#AnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/bKJ88PUCGz
#AnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/pzMul3DXRu— Avoá´‡ Tá´‡á´€Ð¼ OÒ“Ò“ιcιá´€ÊŸ (@Krishnaaji16) March 12, 2021
Anushka, who predominantly works in Telugu films has achieved several accolades in her sixteen-year-long career. She has appeared in over 50 films and has three CineMAA Awards, a Nandi Award, TN State Film Awards, and three Filmfare Awards to her credit. Anushka will next be seen in the historical drama movie titled Ponniyin Selvan, which is being directed by Mani Ratnam and is one of the most anticipated projects of the actor. The movie also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a pivotal role. Popularly referred to as the Lady Superstar of South Indian cinema, Shetty rose to fame when she starred in S.S. Rajamouli's Vikramarkudu, which went to become a major commercial success. Her other popular works include the Bahubali series, Arundhati, Singam, Size Zero among others.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.