Anushka Shetty Shares A Collage Of Goofy Photos To Wish Her Brother On Birthday

South Indian actor Anushka Shetty shared a collage of her goofy pictures that she clicked with her brother on Instagram. The actor shafted the photos on the occasion of her brother’s birthday. Since the Baahubali star is not an active social media user, her fans were thrilled to see her fun side.

Anushka Shetty wishes her brother on birthday

In the picture collage, Anushka and her brother are giving expressions to the camera. In one of the photos, she has also stuck her tongue out while in another she has feigned surprise. Anushka also sent heartfelt birthday wishes in the caption of the post. She wrote, “You are the best brother any sister can be blessed with. Wishing you the happiest of birthdays bro.”

As soon as Anushka Shetty's Instagram post was shared, her fans and followers rushed in to shower lots of love on it. One of them has described the pictures as cute while several others have commented using the red heart emojis. Check out their reactions below.

A look into Anushka Shetty's Instagram

The 39-year-old actor recently took to Instagram to share yet another picture collage of her. In the photo, she had taken inspiration from her pet dog to find her ‘zen’. In the photo, her pet dog was sleeping with its eyes closed and Anushka, too, had shut her eyes and smiling widely for the camera. She shared the photo using a couple of emojis. Fans dropped sweet comments on the post and several even adoringly called her by her real name ‘Sweety’.

Last month, the actor’s no-makeup look had gone viral. In the picture, she was hiding behind a pillar and had pulled her mask down to pose for the camera. She wore a blue outfit in the photo and smile at the camera.

On the work front:

The actor is known for her work in popular films like Vikramarkudu, Singam, Irandaam Ulagam and Lingaa. She is popularly known for her performance in the epic saga Baahubali whose ensemble cast also included Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar. She was last seen in the thriller movie Nishabdham wherein she shared screen space with Madhavan. The movie received a digital release on Amazon Prime Video. Her upcoming projects have not been announced yet.

