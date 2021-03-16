Anushka Shetty Shares Happy Family Photo To Wish Her Parents On Their Wedding Anniversary

Baahubali star Anushka Shetty recently shared an unseen photo with her mom and dad to wish them on their wedding anniversary. On Tuesday, Anushka shelled out major family goals on social media with a happy picture of herself and her beloved parents. After digging up a rare photo with mother Prafulla Shetty from her family album and sharing it with fans on Instagram on the occasion of International Women's Day 2021, the Tamil and Telugu actor penned a sweet wish for Prafulla and AN Vittal Shetty to wish them a "Happy Anniversary".

Anushka Shetty's unseen photo with parents is all things lovely

The 39-year-old often shares glimpses of her we-time with family as well as throwback pictures of her family members on social media to express how fond she is of them. Now, on the occasion of Anushka Shetty's parents Prafulla Shetty and AN Vitta Shetty's wedding anniversary, the Nishabdham actor shared a throwback photograph with her parents to wish them on their special day.

In the picture shared by her, the trio looked nothing less than cute as they flashed their beaming smiles at the camera in South Indian ethnic wear. While Anushka rocked a sheer white saree with a chunky golden border, her mother sported a dark-green Kanjeevaram saree with hints of gold. On the other hand, her father donned a white shawl over a dhoti. Posting the picture on her Instagram handle, Anushka wrote: "Happy wedding anniversary Papa & Amma".

Meanwhile, Anushka Shetty also extended her best wishes to team Shaakuntalam as they commenced the shoot of the upcoming historical drama on March 15, 2021, with a customary pooja ceremony. Yesterday, Anushka took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of lead actors Dev Mohan and Samantha Akkineni, along with the film's makers, from the sets of the upcoming period drama to congratulate them on kicking off Shaakuntalam's shoot. Posting the picture on Instagram, Anushka wrote, "Congratulations @neelima_guna. My best wishes to @samantharuthprabhuofficial @gunasekhar1 garu and the whole #Shaakuntalam team".

